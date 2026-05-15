American Reports Show Decline in Hotel Bookings Ahead of 2026 World Cup

American reports suggest that hotel bookings are declining in several cities hosting the World Cup 2026, just months before the competition's start. The new tournament format, with 104 matches divided between 16 cities, could be causing confusion among fans and leading to a decrease in hotel bookings and attendance.

كشفت تقارير أمريكية عن تراجع معدلات حجوزات الفنادق في عدد من المدن المستضيفة لكأس العالم 2026، قبل أسابيع قليلة من انطلاق البطولة، في مؤشر أثار القلق حول حجم الإقبال الجماهيري المتوقع على النسخة الأولى التي تقام بمشاركة 48 منتخباً.

وذكرت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية أن بيانات شركة «كوستار» المتخصصة في تحليلات العقارات أظهرت انخفاض نسب الإشغال الفندقي في عدة مدن رئيسية مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، رغم اقتراب انطلاق البطولة التي تستضيفها الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك. وأوضحت التقارير أن مدينة فانكوفر الكندية سجلت نسبة إشغال وصلت إلى 39% فقط خلال أيام المباريات، مقابل 53% في التوقيت ذاته من عام 2025، بينما بلغت الحجوزات في بوسطن نحو 32% فقط قبل مواجهة النرويج والعراق المقررة يوم 16 يونيو.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن نظام البطولة الجديد، الذي يتضمن 104 مباريات موزعة على 16 مدينة، ربما تسبب في تشتيت حركة الجماهير بين المدن المختلفة، ما انعكس على معدلات الإقبال السياحي والحجوزات الفندقية. وأكد التقرير أن نحو 80% من أصحاب الفنادق في 11 مدينة مستضيفة، بينها نيويورك وميامي وسياتل وفيلادلفيا، أبلغوا عن تراجع الحجوزات مقارنة بالتوقعات التي وضعتها الفنادق قبل أشهر.

كما تراجعت معدلات الإشغال في نيويورك خلال مباراة البرازيل والمغرب يوم 13 يونيو إلى 31% فقط، مقابل 43% خلال الفترة نفسها من العام الماضي، رغم uitgebreidness قيمة المباراة جماهيرياً. وربطت التقارير هذا التراجع بعدة أسباب، أبرزها ارتفاع أسعار التذاكر وصعوبات التأشيرات والمخاوف المرتبطة بالسفر، إلى جانب قيام الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم «فيفا» بإلغاء عدد من حجوزات الغرف التي كانت مخصصة مسبقاً في بعض المدن.

وجاء ذلك بالتزامن مع تصريحات للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، قال خلالها إنه لن يشتري تذكرة بهذا السعر لحضور مباريات كأس العالم، بعدما علم أن سعر تذكرة مباراة افتتاح منتخب الولايات المتحدة أمام باراغواي في لوس أنجلوس وصل إلى نحو ألف دولار. وقال ترامب، في تصريحات نقلتها صحيفة «نيويورك بوست»، إنه سيكون من المحبط عدم قدرة الجماهير العادية على حضور المباريات بسبب الأسعار المرتفعة، رغم وصفه البطولة بأنها «نجاح ضخم».

وفي المقابل، دافع رئيس «فيفا» جياني إنفانتينو عن أسعار التذاكر، مؤكداً أن حضور الأحداث الرياضية الكبرى في الولايات المتحدة أصبح مكلفاً بشكل عام، بينما أشارت تقارير إلى أن أسعار بعض التذاكر المعروضة لإقامة النهائي وصلت إلى 30 ألف دولار عبر منصات إعادة البيع. وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك النسخة المقبلة من كأس العالم خلال الفترة بين يونيو ويوليو، في أول نسخة بتاريخ البطولة تشهد مشاركة 48 منتخباً بدلاً من 32





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