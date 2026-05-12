American Stock Market Tumbles on Higher Oil Prices and Inflation Data

The US stock market experienced a decline on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (-0.40%), the S&P 500 (-0.47%), and the Nasdaq Composite (-0.76%) all posting losses. The main drivers of the decline were higher oil prices and inflation data that came in above expectations in April, fueling concerns about a resurgence of inflationary pressures.

تراجعت الأسهم الأمريكية اليوم الثلاثاء، تحت ضغط ارتفاع أسعار النفط وصدور بيانات تضخم أمريكية جاءت أعلى من التوقعات خلال إبريل، ما أثار مخاوف المستثمرين بشأن عودة الضغوط التضخمية بقوة.

وجاءت الضغوط الرئيسية من ارتفاع أسعار النفط، إذ صعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط بنسبة 2% ليتجاوز مستوى 100 دولار للبرميل، بينما قفز خام برنت بنسبة 3% متجاوزاً 107 دولارات للبرميل. وتواصلت مكاسب النفط بعد تصريحات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، الذي وصف وقف إطلاق النار القائم منذ شهر بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران بأنه «ضعيف بشكل لا يُصدق»، مؤكداً أنه «يعتمد على أجهزة الإنعاش»، عقب رفضه مقترحاً إيرانياً مضاداً لإنهاء الحرب اعتبره «غير مقبول».

وعلى صعيد البيانات الاقتصادية، أظهرت بيانات مكتب إحصاءات العمل الأمريكي ارتفاع مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين بنسبة 0.6% خلال إبريل، ليرتفع معدل التضخم السنوي إلى 3.8%، متجاوزاً توقعات الاقتصاديين التي أشارت إلى 3.7%. ويُعد هذا أعلى معدل تضخم سنوي منذ مايو 2023، مدفوعاً بشكل رئيسي بالارتفاع الحاد في أسعار الطاقة نتيجة الحرب مع إيران.

وقال سكايلر وايناند، كبير مسؤولي الاستثمار في شركة «ريغان كابيتال»، إن «قراءة التضخم لشهر إبريل تمثل ثاني ارتفاع متتالٍ فوق مستوى 3%، ما يشير إلى عودة التضخم بقوة، مدفوعاً بشكل أساسي باستمرار ارتفاع أسعار النفط، التي ستظل العامل الأبرز في مسار التضخم خلال بقية العام مع استمرار التوترات في الشرق الأوسط». وفي قطاع التكنولوجيا، تراجعت أسهم شركة «مايكرون تكنولوجي» بأكثر من 3%، بعدما كانت قد قادت مؤشري «إس آند بي 500» و«ناسداك» إلى مستويات قياسية جديدة خلال الجلسة السابقة، مدعومة بموجة صعود قوية في أسهم الرقائق الإلكترونية





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