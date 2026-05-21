Adoption of National Health Insurance System in the UAE: Prioritizing Public Health and Quality of Life, Comprehensive Coverage, Fairness, Digital Services, and Sustainable Health Security

The UAE has adopted a comprehensive national health insurance system, emphasizing the importance of public health and quality of life. The system covers all UAE residents, ensuring free, comprehensive, and fair healthcare coverage. It also promotes digital services, public health security, and sustainable healthcare development.

توحيد التأمين الصحي بالإمارات: أولوية لصحة المواطن وجودة الحياة، تغطية شاملة مجانية، عدالة ومساواة، خدمات رقمية ووقاية، وجاهزية صحية مستدامةثمّنت فعاليات مجتمعية توجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، باعتماد منظومة وطنية متكاملة للتأمين الصحي، مؤكدين أنها خطوة استراتيجية جديدة تؤكد رؤية دولة الإمارات الثابتة في جعل الإنسان محور التنمية، وأولوية المرحلة القادمة، فضلاً عن تأسيسها قطاعاً صحياً أكثر جاهزية واستدامة، لاسيما وأن صحة الإنسان تبقى أولوية وطنية تتقدم على كل شيء.

وقالوا إن المكرمة الطيبة تشكل شبكة أمان، اجتماعي واقتصادي، متينة لجميع الأسر المواطنة، حيث إن توفير مظلة تأمينية شاملة ومجانية يعني رفع الأعباء المالية الكبيرة التي قد تواجهها العائلات في حالات المرض، فضلاً عن دور المبادرة السامية في تعزيز قيم التكافل الاجتماعي، والتلاحم الوطني، حيث يشعر المواطن بأن الدولة، بقيادة صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة، تقف معه في كل الظروف، ميسّرة له سبل العيش الكريم. قالت د.

فاطمة سلطان العلماء، رئيس قسم صحة الطفل في هيئة الصحة بدبي: توجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، باعتماد منظومة وطنية متكاملة للتأمين الصحي، تؤكد مجدداً أن الإنسان في دولة الإمارات ليس مجرد رقم ضمن خطط التنمية، بل هو جوهر التنمية وغايتها الأولى. فالاطمئنان الصحي لم يعُد أمراً ثانوياً، بل أصبح جزءاً من استقرار الأسرة، وجودة الحياة، والشعور بالأمان المجتمعي، وعندما يشعر المواطن بأن الرعاية الصحية متوفرة له، ولأسرته، في مختلف مراحل الحياة، فإن ذلك ينعكس على استقراره النفسي والاجتماعي، وقدرته على العطاء والإنتاج.

قال محمد صالح آل علي، عضو المجلس الاستشاري لامارة الشارقة: خطوة استراتيجية جديدة تؤكد رؤية دولة الإمارات الثابتة في جعل الإنسان محور التنمية وأولوية المرحلة القادمة، حيث يمثل إطلاق منظومة وطنية متكاملة للتأمين الصحي، نهج راسخ يهدف إلى توفير حياة كريمة، ورعاية صحية مستدامة لجميع المواطنين في مختلف إمارات الدولة. وتعكس هذه التوجيهات حرص القيادة الرشيدة على تعزيز جودة الحياة، من خلال ضمان سهولة الوصول إلى خدمات صحية عالية الجودة، وفق أفضل المعايير العالمية، كما أن التوجه نحو توظيف الابتكار والتقنيات الحديثة في تطوير الخدمات الصحية، يعزز من جاهزية القطاع الصحي وقدرته على التعامل مع مختلف التحديات بكفاءة ومرونة، ويؤكد مكانة دولة الإمارات كنموذج عالمي رائد في تطوير الأنظمة الصحية الحديثة.

وقال المستشار القانوني خليفة بن هويدن: تتوالى العطاءات في دولة الإمارات، لتؤكد المرة تلو الأخرى أن المواطن الإماراتي يقع دائماً في قلب اهتمامات القيادة الرشيدة، وفي مقدمة أولويات التنمية المستدامة، وتأتي توجيهات صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، بإطلاق «منظومة وطنية متكاملة للتأمين الصحي» تغطي جميع إمارات الدولة، كأحدث هذه المكرمات السخية، التي تترجم عمق التلاحم بين القيادة والشعب، وترسخ مرحلة جديدة من الرخاء الاجتماعي والأمن الصحي الشامل. وقال المهندس محمد بن هويدن: هذا الدعم السامي المباشر يسهم في تعزيز قيم التكافل الاجتماعي والتلاحم الوطني، حيث يشعر المواطن بأن دولته، بقيادة صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة، حفظه الله، تقف معه في كل الظروف، ميسّرة له سبل العيش الكريم.

وهذا النوع من الاستقرار يتيح لأبناء الوطن التركيز على العطاء والإنتاجية، مدركين أن صحتهم وصحة أبنائهم تقع في أيدي أمينة تحظى برعاية مباشرة من أعلى الهرم القيادي. وما تقدمه دولة الإمارات لأبنائها المواطنين من خدمات جليلة في قطاعات التعليم، والإسكان، والصحة، يمثل نموذجاً استثنائياً في الإدارة، والحكم الرشيد القائم على حب الشعب وخدمته، وهذه المكرمة السخية، التي طالما انتظرها الجميع وتعمّ بفوائدها على كافة أرجاء الوطن، تعيد التأكيد على أن «صحة الإنسان أولوية وطنية ومحور رئيسي للتنمية الشاملة»، كما جاء في تفاصيل المبادرة.

وأمام هذا العطاء اللامحدود والمكرمة الأبوية الغالية، لا يسع شعب دولة الإمارات إلا أن يرفع أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان، والثناء والولاء، إلى مقام سموه، فجزاه الله عن أبناء وطنه خير الجزاء، وأدام عليه موفور الصحة والعافية، وحفظ الإمارات واحة للأمن، والأمان والرخاء، في ظل قيادته الحكيمة





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