Adnan, 7.5, suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy and needs Elevidys injection before 12 years old for a cost of 10.6 million dirhams. His family appeals for donations to save his life.

Adnan, a 7.5-year-old boy, suffers from Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare genetic disorder that attacks his muscles and threatens his ability to walk and live in the future. His family is struggling financially to afford the treatment, which costs 10.6 million dirhams and is one of the most expensive genetic drugs in the world. They are appealing for donations to save his life and provide him with a chance to live a normal childhood.

NEWS TEXT: عدنان (7.5) مصاب بضمور العضلات الدوشيني ويحتاج حقنة Elevidys قبل 12 عاماً بكلفة 10.6 مليون درهم وأسرته تناشد التبرع لإنقاذهفي الوقت الذي يستيقظ فيه الأطفال على أصوات المدارس واللعب، يفتح الطفل عدنان محمد القاضي (7 سنوات ونصف السنة) عينيه يومياً على مشهد مختلف تماماً، أجهزة طبية، عيّنات دم، جلسات علاج مؤلمة، ودموع أم تخفي خوفها خلف ابتسامة منهكة.

أصبح الطريق من منزله إلى مستشفى الجليلة التخصصي للأطفال، هو الطريق الوحيد الذي يحفظه جيداً، بينما يواصل مرض ضمور العضلات الدوشيني سحب قوته تدريجياً، يوماً بعد آخر. يعاني عدنان مرضاً وراثياً نادراً، يهاجم عضلات جسده بتسارع، ويهدد قدرته على الحركة والحياة مستقبلاً، لكنه لا يزال يتمسك بأمل أخير يتمثل في الحصول على العلاج الجيني ‘Elevidys’, وهو حقنة تعطى مرة واحدة فقط، وتعمل على تقديم نسخة مختصرة من جين ‘الدستروفين’ لتقوية العضلات والحدّ من تدهور حالته.

لكن هذا الأمل مهدد بالضياع، إذ يجب أن يحصل عدنان على العلاج قبل بلوغه الثانية عشرة حتى يكون فعالاً، فيما تقف أسرته عاجزة أمام كلفة العلاج الباهظة التي تبلغ 10 ملايين و600 ألف درهم، وهي قيمة واحدة من أغلى الحقن الجينية في العالم. ومع كل يوم يمر تتراجع حالته الصحية أكثر، بينما يعيش والداه سباقاً قاسياً مع الزمن لإنقاذ طفلهما قبل فوات الأوان.

وقال محمد القاضي، والد عدنان، إن وضعه المالي لا يسمح له بتوفير هذا المبلغ الضخم، مشيرًا إلى أنه المعيل الوحيد لأسرته، وتأخير العلاج يعني مزيداً من تدهور ابنه الصحي. وأضاف: نعيش حزناً يومياً ونحن نرى المرض ينهك جسد طفلنا أمام أعيننا، ولا نملك سوى مناشدة أهل الخير لمساعدتنا في إنقاذ حياته. وأوضحت والدة عدنان أن الأطباء أجروا سلسلة طويلة من الفحوص والتحاليل التي أكدت إصابته بضمور العضلات الدوشيني، مؤكدة أن العلاج فرصته الأخيرة قبل أن يفقد جسده القدرة على المقاومة.

وناشدت الأسرة أصحاب القلوب الرحيمة المساهمة في علاج طفلها، فيما تواصل جمعية دار البر، جهودها لجمع التبرعات لإنقاذ عدنان ومنحه فرصة جديدة للحياة. بين سرير العلاج ودموع والدته، لا يريد عدنان سوى أن يعيش طفولته كبقية الأطفال... فهل يجد من يمنحه فرصة للحياة





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Elevidys Injection Rare Genetic Disorder High Cost Of Treatment Financial Struggle Appeal For Donations

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