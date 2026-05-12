Adnوك CEO Warns of Global Energy Crisis if Hormuz Strait Remains Closed

Adnوك CEO Sultan Jaber warns of the severe consequences of continued closure of the strategic Hormuz Strait, which is one of the world's most important oil and gas shipping routes. He highlights the one-billion-barrel oil deficit the world is facing due to the closure, and the impact on global energy supply and prices.

حذّر معالي سلطان الجابر، وزير الصناعة والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة، العضو المنتدب والرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أدنوك ومجموعة شركاتها، من تداعيات خطيرة على أسواق الطاقة العالمية في حال استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز.

وقال معالي سلطان الجابر في تغريدة على حسابه عبر «إكس»: «مليار برميل نفط هو العجز الذي يواجهه العالم اليوم بسبب إغلاق مضيق هرمز»، في إشارة إلى أن العالم يواجه «عجزاً يقدر بنحو مليار برميل نفط» نتيجة اضطراب حركة الملاحة عبر مضيق هرمز، وهو أحد أهم الممرات البحرية الاستراتيجية في العالم لنقل النفط والغاز. وأضاف معاليه: «مليار برميل مفقودة نتيجة الابتزاز...

في كل يوم يستمر فيه احتجاز المضيق رهينة، تزداد التكاليف على الأسر والمزارع والمصانع والاقتصادات في جميع أنحاء العالم»، حيث اعتبر أن هذا النقص لا يُقاس فقط بالأرقام، بل ينعكس مباشرة على ارتفاع التكاليف المعيشية على الأسر، وزيادة أعباء الإنتاج على المزارع والمصانع، وخلق ضغوط إضافية على الاقتصادات العالمية. وأضاف أن استمرار ما وصفه بـ«احتجاز المضيق رهينة» يؤدي إلى تفاقم الخسائر الاقتصادية اليومية، مع تصاعد حالة عدم اليقين في أسواق الطاقة وسلاسل الإمداد، محذراً من أن ذلك يهدد استقرار الإمدادات العالمية ويزيد من تقلبات الأسعار.

وشدد معالي الجابر على ضرورة «استعادة حرية الملاحة بلا شروط وبلا تأخير»، في إشارة إلى أهمية ضمان انسيابية حركة السفن التجارية وناقلات النفط عبر مضيق هرمز، الذي يُعد شرياناً حيوياً يربط بين منتجي الطاقة في منطقة الخليج والأسواق العالمية. وفي تطور جديد يعكس حجم القلق من تداعيات اضطرابات الملاحة في أحد أهم الممرات البحرية العالمية، أرفق معالي سلطان الجابر، صورة إنفوغرافية مع تغريدته التي حذّر فيها من التأثيرات الاقتصادية المتسلسلة لإغلاق مضيق هرمز.

وأظهرت البيانات الواردة في الإنفوغراف ارتفاعات حادة في عدد من القطاعات الحيوية نتيجة الاضطرابات في الإمدادات العالمية، حيث سجّل قطاع الوقود زيادة بنسبة 30% في الأسعار، ما يعكس الضغوط المباشرة على أسواق الطاقة العالمية وتكاليف النقل والإنتاج. كما بيّن الإنفوغراف أن أسعار الأسمدة ارتفعت بنسبة 50%، وهو ما يثير مخاوف متزايدة بشأن تأثيرات غير مباشرة على القطاع الزراعي والأمن الغذائي العالمي، نظراً لاعتماد الإنتاج الزراعي بشكل كبير على مدخلات الطاقة والمواد الخام المرتبطة بها.

وفي قطاع الطيران، أشار الرسم التوضيحي إلى ارتفاع أسعار تذاكر السفر بنسبة 20%، نتيجة زيادة تكاليف الوقود واضطرابات سلاسل الإمداد، الأمر الذي ينعكس على حركة السفر الدولية والتجارة والسياحة. ويأتي هذا التحذير في سياق التأكيد على أهمية استقرار الممرات البحرية الاستراتيجية، حيث شدد الجابر في تغريدته على أن استمرار تعطّل الملاحة في مضيق هرمز يؤدي إلى خسائر اقتصادية يومية واسعة النطاق، تمس مختلف القطاعات وتزيد من حالة عدم الاستقرار في الأسواق العالمية.

كما دعا إلى ضرورة ضمان «حرية الملاحة بلا شروط وبلا تأخير»، باعتبارها عاملاً أساسياً لاستقرار أسواق الطاقة وسلاسل التوريد العالمية، في وقت تتزايد فيه حساسية الاقتصاد العالمي تجاه أي اضطرابات جيوسياسية في مناطق عبور النفط والغاز





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Adnوك Hormuz Strait Oil And Gas Shipping Global Energy Crisis Oil Deficit Impact On Global Energy Supply And Prices

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