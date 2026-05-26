4 Killed, Several Injured in Belgium Train-Bus Collision

A train collided with a school bus in Belgium, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to others. The incident occurred near the town of Boeghemoot, about 30 kilometers northwest of Brussels.

قُتل 4 أشخاص وأصيب آخرون بحادث تصادم بين حافلة مدرسية كانت تقلّ أطفالاً وقطار في شمال بلجيكا، وقالت الشرطة الاتحادية، في بلجيكا إن عدة أشخاص أصيبوا في تصادم بين قطار وحافلة صغيرة تقل أطفالاً في شمال بلجيكا.

ووقع الحادث عند نقطة عبور بالقرب من بلدة بوجيهوت، على بُعد 30 كيلومتراً شمال غربي العاصمة بروكسل. ولم تتضح على الفور تفاصيل الحادث. وذكرت وكالة الأنباء الألمانية أن وزير النقل البلجيكي جان لوك كروك قال لشبكة «أر تي إل» إن مراهقين اثنين وسائق الحافلة وشخصاً بالغاً لقوا حتفهم، في حين أصيب راكبان بإصابات خطيرة. وأوضحت الناطقة باسم الشرطة آن بيرجيه لقناة «في آر تي» أنّ الحافلة كانت تقل 7 تلاميذ بالإضافة إلى سائق ومعاون.

وقال فريدريك ساكري، الناطق باسم شركة «إنفرابيل» المشغلة لشبكة السكك الحديد في بلجيكا، لـ«وكالة الصحافة الفرنسية»، إن الحادث وقع في بوغينهاوت عند معبر سكة حديد. وأضاف: «وقع الحادث نحو الساعة 8:08 صباحاً. اصطدم قطار كان يُفترض أن يتوقف في المحطة التالية على بُعد كيلومتر تقريباً بحافلة صغيرة». وأوضح أنّ «الاصطدام كان قوياً جداً»، متحدثاً عن حصيلة «مأساوية» للضحايا.

وعبّر وزير الداخلية برنار كوينتان عن أسفه الشديد لهذا «الحادث المأساوي». وأعربت رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لايين عن حزنها العميق إزاء الحادث، وكتبت عبر «إكس»: «أشعر بحزن كبير إزاء خبر الحادث المأساوي بين قطار وحافلة مدرسية في بوغينهاوت. أتقدم بأحر التعازي إلى عائلات الضحايا وذويهم، تنعى أوروبا بلجيكا"





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Belgium Train-Bus Collision Boeghemoot Brussels Injuries Deaths

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