भारत के प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के दौरे पर हुआ सम्मानित, और किया गयाwelcoming remarks to the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during their meeting in Abu Dhabi.

In a meeting between the UAE President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Al Nahyan expressed gratitude to India and emphasized the importance of their strong alliance and strategic partnership, repeatedly citing technology and energy as key areas for collaboration. The UAE has always provided support to India and called for continued efforts to strengthen their relationship, resulting in the continuous advancement of their strategic partnership.

ناقش مع دولة ناريندرا مودي رئيس الوزراء الهندي، رئيس الدولة لحظة لقائهما في أبوظبي، التاريخية الوثيقة والعلاقات التقليدية بين الإمارات والهند، وناقش تعزيزها وزيادةynamic and continuous effort to propel it to new heights, particularly in the field of development.

The UAE and India enjoy a strong alliance and strategic partnership, with a qualitative economic dimension, and benefit from common intent in advancing towards their shared goals and capitalizing on every opportunity to create a better future for their respective peoples. The UAE and India cooperate closely in various sectors, including energy and technology, and these ties are a testament to the deep friendship and respect that exist between the two countries





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UAE India UAE President Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nah Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Bilateral Relations Strategic Partnership Energy Technology

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