يونايتد إيرلاينز تفرض استخدام سماعات الرأس على المسافرين لتقليل ضوضاء المقصورة

أضافت شركة يونايتد إيرلاينز بنداً جديداً إلى عقد النقل يُلزم الركاب باستخدام سماعات الرأس عند تشغيل محتوى صوتي عبر أجهزتهم الشخصية، بهدف تقليل الضوضاء inside cabin وتحسين تجربة السفر.

أعلنت شركة " يونايتد إيرلاينز " الأمريكية عن إضافة بند جديد إلى عقد النقل الخاص بها يلزم جميع المسافرين باستخدام سماعات الرأس عند تشغيل أي محتوى صوتي عبر أجهزتهم الشخصية durante الرحلات.

تأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار سلسلة من القواعد التنظيمية التي تتبناها الشركة تماشياً مع لوائح إدارة أمن النقل الأمريكية (TSA) وإدارة الطيران الفيدرالية (FAA). الهدف الأساسي من هذه السياسة هو الحد من الضوضاء داخل مقصورة الطائرة، مما يضمن تجربة سفر أكثر هدوءاً وراحة لكل من الركاب وأفراد الطاقم. وتوضح الشركة أن الاستماع للمحتوى الصوتي دون سماعات يُعدّ مصدر إزعاج مباشر للآخرين، خاصة في الرحلات الطويلة أو المزدحمة.

وفقاً لنص عقد النقل المحدث، قد يُتخذ إجراء صارم ضد المخالفين الذين لا يلتزمون باستخدام السماعات، بدءاً بالتنبيه وقد يمتد إلى إنزال الراكب من الطائرة. كما ينص التعديل على إمكانية فرض حظر دائم على السفر مع "يونايتيد إيرلاينز" في حال تكرار المخالفة أو رفض الامتثال لتعليمات الطاقم. يرى خبراء أن هذه الصياغة تمثل من أكثر السياسات صرامة في قطاع الطيران فيما يتعلق باستخدام السماعات، وقد تكون الشركة أول ناقل جوي رئيسي يتبنى هذا المستوى من الحزم.

ورغم وضوح السياسة من حيث المبدأ، تبقى تفاصيل تطبيقها العملي غير محددة بالكامل. ففي حين يُعتبر إنزال الراكب قبل الإقلاع إجراءً ممكناً، يبدو من غير المرجح اتخاذ إجراءات أشد مثل تغيير مسار الرحلة أثناء الطيران بسبب هذه المخالفات. يُرجّح أن يكون التهديد بالحظر الدائم هو الأداة الرئيسية للردع. يرى مراقبون أن هذه الخطوة قد تمهد لاعتماد سياسات مشابهة لدى شركات طيران أخرى، نظراً لتزايد الشكاوى من الضوضاء داخل المقصورات، خاصة مع الانتشار الواسع لاستخدام الأجهزة الشخصية.

وبذلك، تعكس سياسة "يونايتد إيرلاينز" الجديدة اتجاهاً متصاعداً نحو فرض مزيد من الانضباط داخل الطائرات، حتى في التفاصيل اليومية الصغيرة التي قد تؤثر على راحة الركاب





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يونايتد إيرلاينز استخدام السماعات ضوضاء الطائرات عقد النقل سياسة السفر

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