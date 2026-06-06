هوس الغذاء الصحي: عندما يصبح "الأكل النظيف" اضطراباً

تحذير من تحول التركيز المفرط على الأطعمة "النظيفة" إلى ما يشبه الاضطراب العصبي، مع شرح Links بين انتشار ثقافة "Clean Eating" على وسائل التواصل وظهور حالة الأورثوركسيا.

تعتبر التغذية السليمة أساسية للحفاظ على الصحة البدنية والنفسية، ولكن الإفراط في تناول الأطعمة "النظيفة" قد يتحول إلى هوس خطير. وتتطلب مبادئ "حمية الطعام النظيف" التركيز الشديد على العناصر الغذائية "الصحيحة" وتجنب الأطعمة التي تعتبر "غير صحية" أو "غير نظيفة".

وتتغذى شعبية هذه الحمية على ما تنشره وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث يحث المؤثرون الناس على التخلي تماما عن الأطعمة المصنعة. ويؤكد الخبراء أن المنشورات التي تتحدث عن فوائد هذه القيود غالبا ما تأتي من مدوني الصحة وليس من متخصصين طبيين. والمفهوم بحد ذاته ليس ضارا دائما، لكنه يصبح مشكلة عندما ترتبط عادات الأكل بثقة الشخص بنفسه. لأنه في مثل هذه الحالات، يثير تناول الأطعمة "الممنوعة" مشاعر الذنب والقلق.

ويربط العلماء بين رواج الأكل الصحي وظهور هوس الغذاء الصحي (الأورثوركسيا العصبية)، وهي حالة تتميز بالانشغال المفرط بجودة الطعام. ورغم أن هذا الاضطراب غير معترف به رسميا كاضطراب سريري، إلا أنه يؤدي إلى وضع قواعد صارمة، يؤثر انتهاكها سلبا على جودة الحياة والعلاقات الاجتماعية. وأظهرت البحوث أن الاستعداد الوراثي، والمثالية، والضغط الاجتماعي تساهم في ظهور مثل هذه الاضطرابات.

ولمساعدة الذين يعانون من هذا الهوس، يوصي الخبراء، باختيار الوقت المناسب لإجراء محادثة هادئة، والتركيز على صحة الشخص العامة بدلا من مظهره، وضرورة استشارة مختص رعاية صحية مؤهل





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الأورثوركسيا الأكل النظيف اضطرابات الأكل التغذية وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي

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