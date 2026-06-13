هجوم أوكراني بطائرات مسيرة على مرافئ روسيا الجنوبية يسبب حريقاLarge ووفاة

هجوم بطائرات مسيرة أوكرانية على مرافئ جنوب روسيا يؤدي إلى حريق كبير ومقتل شخص، مع تصاعد وتيرة هذه الهجمات التي تستهدف البنى التحتية للطاقة بعيدا عن الجبهة.

أدى هجوم ب طائرات مسيرة أوكرانية على منشآت أحد المرافئ في جنوب روسيا إلى اندلاع حريق كبير ومقتل شخص، وفق ما أفادت السلطات المحلية صباح السبت.

وكتب حاكم منطقة كراسنودار الروسية فينيامين كوندراتيف على تطبيق تليغرام أن حريقا اندلع جراء سقوط حطام طائرات مسيرة على محطة بحرية في تيمريوك تقع على بحر آزوف، بالقرب من مضيق كيرتش الذي يفصل روسيا عن شبه جزيرة القرم التي ضمتها إليها. وكانت كييف كثفت خلال الأسابيع الأخيرة ضرباتها بالطائرات المسيرة على روسيا التي بدأت غزوا واسعا لأوكرانيا منذ أربع سنوات. وتستهدف هذه الضربات الأراضي الأوكرانية المحتلة وعمق المناطق الروسية، أحيانا على بعد مئات الكيلومترات من الجبهة.

وتركز أوكرانيا ضرباتها على البنى التحتية للطاقة في روسيا، كمستودعات النفط والمصافي، بهدف حرمان موسكو من العائدات التي تجنيها من بيع المحروقات. رأى الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين خلال لقائه جنودا في الكرملين الجمعة أن غارات المسيرات الأوكرانية التي تصاعدت وتيرتها في الأشهر الأخيرة، تهدف لإحداث انقسام في المجتمع الروسي وزرع البلبلة والتسبب بأضرار اقتصادية، لكنه أكد أنها لن تنجح في تحقيق ذلك. قمة فرنسية إيطالية لتعزيز التعاون الدفاعي





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أوكرانيا روسيا طائرات مسيرة هجوم تيمريوك بحر آزوف كراسنودار بنى تحتية طاقة عسكري

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