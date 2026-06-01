مصر تدين اقتحامات المستوطنين للمسجد الأقصى والتصعيد الإسرائيلي في القدس والضفة الغربية

أصدرت وزارة الخارجية المصرية بياناً حازماً تعبر فيه عن إدانتها الشديدة لاقتحامات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين المتكررة للمسجد الأقصى تحت حماية الشرطة الإسرائيلية، وتندد بالتصعيد الإسرائيلي المستمر في القدس والضفة الغربية من خلال عمليات الاقتحام والاعتقال والاعتداء على الفلسطينيين وممتلكاتهم، مؤكدة أن هذه الممارسات تنتهك القانون الدولي وتgetto stability in the region. كما حذرت مصر من خطورة المساس بالمقدسات الدينية أو تغيير الوضع القائم في القدس، appeals to the international community to take responsibility to stop the violations against the Palestinian people.

أعربت جمهورية مصر العربية اليوم الاثنين، عن بالغ إدانتها للاقتحامات المتكررة والاستفزازية التي نفذها مستوطنون إسرائيل يون للمسجد الأقصى المبارك تحت حماية الشرطة ال إسرائيل ية، وما صاحبها من ممارسات مرفوضة وانتهاكات تمس بحرمة المقدسات الإسلامية والوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في القدس المحتلة.

وفي بيان لوزارة الخارجية أدانت مصر بصورة قاطعة التصعيد الإسرائيلي المتواصل في مدينة القدس والضفة الغربية المحتلة، وما يشهده من اقتحامات واعتقالات واعتداءات على الفلسطينيين وممتلكاتهم، في انتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي وقرارات الشرعية الدولية ذات الصلة. وأكد البيان أن هذه الممارسات التصعيدية من شأنها تأجيج التوتر وتقويض فرص تحقيق التهدئة والاستقرار في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة والمنطقة بأسرها، محذرة من خطورة المساس بالمقدسات الدينية أو محاولة فرض واقع جديد في القدس المحتلة.

وجددت مصر مطالبتها للمجتمع الدولي بالاضطلاع بمسؤولياته لوقف الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتواصلة بحق الشعب الفلسطيني، وضمان احترام الوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم للمقدسات الإسلامية والمسيحية في القدس، بما يحقق تطلعات الشعب الفلسطيني المشروعة ويُسهم في استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة





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مصر إسرائيل المسجد الأقصى القدس الضفة الغربية الخارجية المصرية المستوطنون الإسرائيليون القانون الدولي الشرعية الدولية المقدسات الإسلامية

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