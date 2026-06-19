محمد أحمد يفوز بمسابقة البحث العلمي السنوى فى الجامعة

فاز الطالب محمد أحمد بالمركز الأول فى مسابقة البحث العلمى السنوى التى تنظمها الجامعة، عن بحثه حول مصادر الطاقة المتجددة وتطبيقاتها فى المناطق الصحراوية، وقد شهد الحفل حضور عدد من الشخصيات الأكاديمية البارزة.
حقق الطالب محمد أحمد الفائز في مسابقةniej省级competition称号في年度versity的 scholarly research paper contest held at the university's main auditorium. The event was attended by several distinguished professors and university officials.
The winning research focused on renewable energy sources and their potential applications in desert climates. The university's president congratulated the winner and emphasized the institution's commitment to fostering innovative research. The competition received over 200 submissions from students across various disciplines. The jury consisted of external experts from international institutions
تعليم عالى بحث علمى طاقة متجددة جامعة منافسة