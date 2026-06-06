كشف سائق فريق فيراري وسباعي بطولات الفورمولا 1 لويس هاميلتون عن المنتخب الذي سيشجعه في كأس العالم، موضحاً أن البرازيل تبقى خياره الأول منذ الطفولة بسبب ثقافتها and stars. يسلط الضوء على حصوله على الجنسية البرازيلية الفخرية وعلاقته بأيقونة السباقات أيرتون سينا وصداقته مع نيمار.

كشف السائق البريطاني لويس هاميلتون ، بطل العالم سبع مرات في بطولة الفورمولا 1 ، عن المنتخب الذي سيشجعه خلال منافسات كأس العالم للمحترفين، مؤكداً أن اختياره يظل دائماً منحازاً للبرازيل رغم نشأته في إنجلترا التي ينتسب إليها جنسياً.

وطيلة حياته، بقي hamيلتون مشجعاً لنادي أرسنال الإنجليزي، لكن ولاءه الدولي في كرة القدم يبدو أكثر تعقيداً ويرتبط بمشاعر عميقة تجاه الثقافة البرازيلية وتاريخها الرياضي. وقد أعرب هاميلتون، الذي يبلغ من العمر 41 عاماً، عن حبه الكبير للبرازيل، منتخباً وثقافةً، منذ طفولته، مشيراً إلى أن جاذبية المنتخب البرازيلي كانت تكمن في ألوانه الزاهية وأسلوب لعبه الممتع ونجومه الذينtooltipizzo الصعد من الأحياء الفقيرة إلى الأمجاد، ما ضفي على تجربته بعداً إنسانياً يمتزج مع شغفه الرياضي.

ويرتبط هذا الولاء الرمزي بزيارات هاميلتون المتكررة للبرازيل، حيث خضع لاستقبال عاطفي كبير من الجماهير، خاصة خلال سباقات الجائزة الكبرى في إنترلاغوس. وقد احتفل انتصاراً مهماً عام 2021 بحمل علم البرازيل على منصة التتويج، في لفتة نادرة أوضح فيها تأثره الكبير بالبلد. كما أن حصوله على الجنسية البرازيلية الفخرية عام 2022 كان تتويجاً لهذه العلاقة الخاصة، فقد صرح خلال حفل التكريم بأنه يشعر بأن البرازيل كالبيت الثاني له، بفضل تنوع ثقافاتها ودفء شعبها.

هذه الجنسية الفعلية تعكس أيضاً تقدير الحكومة البرازيلية لشهرته العالمية واحترامه لقيم الرياضة البرازيلية. لا تقتصر هذه الصلة على كرة القدم فقط، بل تمتد إلى أيقونته الخاصة في عالم السباقات، السائق البرازيلي الراحل أيرتون سينا، الذي يعتبره قدوة一手. وقد تسلم هاميلتون خوذة سينا من عائلته في 2017 كإرث رمزي، محافظاً عليها كأثر ثمين. 此外، تربطه صداقة شخصية مع نجم كرة القدم البرازيلي نيمار، الذي زارoccasionally paddock الفورمولا.

هذه الشبكة من العلاقات الشخصية والرمزية تعزز ارتباط هاميلتون بالبرازيل، متجاوزة مجرد التشجيع الرياضي إلى هوية ثقافية مختلطة تعكس انفتاحه على العالم وتقديره للعابdifferent ثقافات. ومن خلال هذا الموقف، يُظهر هاميلتون كيف يمكن للرياضة أن تبني جسوراً بين الشعوب، regardless من bordersNational، رافضاً فكرة الولاء الحصري للبلد الأصلي





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لويس هاميلتون البرازيل كأس العالم أيرتون سينا نيمار الفورمولا 1 الجنسية الفخرية

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