لبنان بين مفاوضات واشنطن وتوسع العمليات الإسرائيلية في الجنوب

تغطية صحفية للوضع المتأزم في لبنان حيث تجري الحكومة مفاوضات مباشرة مع إسرائيل في واشنطن بGoal استعادة السيادة، في مقابل توسع عسكري إسرائيلي في الجنوب ومواجهات مستمرة مع حزب الله الذي يواجه انتقادات داخلية متزايدة.

يشهد الوضع ال لبنان ي تدهوراً متسارعاً ويدخل مرحلة بالغة الخطورة في ظل توازٍ محفوف بالمخاطر بين الحديث الرسمي عن خيار المفاوضات المباشرة مع إسرائيل وتوسع دائرة العمليات العسكرية الإسرائيلية في الجنوب ال لبنان ي.

فبينما تستمر الغارات الجوية والمدفعية الإسرائيلية في استهداف مناطق واسعة في الجنوب، وتتواصل المواجهات المباشرة مع ميليشيا حزب الله، تزيد Trump ???? ربما خطأ في النص الأصلي، لكن النص يتحدث عن لبنان. نعيد الصياغة: وتتواصل المواجهات المباشرة مع ميليشيا حزب الله، تبرز أصوات داخلية معارضة لسياسة الحزب المتمثلة في الإصرار على حيازة السلاح خارج框架 الدولة، بالإضافة إلى اتهامات له بمحاولة تعطيل مسار المفاوضات الحكومية مع إسرائيل.

الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون أكد أن الهدف من المفاوضات الجارية في واشنطن هو استعادة الدولة لهيبتها وسيادتها، وقطع الانخراط في الحروب التي لا تحقق سوى الخسائر. وشدد على أن لبنان دولة ذات سيادة ويجب ألا يبقى تحت نفوذ أي جهة خارجية، مؤكداً أن القرار السياسي والأمني يجب أن يعود للدولة وحدها. وحدد عون أهداف المفاوضات في وقف الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية، وانسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية، وعودة النازحين والأسرى، وانتشار الجيش اللبناني في الجنوب كحارس وحيد للحدود، إلى جانب إطلاق عملية إعادة الإعمار.

كما ركز على أن وحدة اللبنانيين هي السلاح الحقيقي لمواجهة محاولات إثارة الفتن الطائفية. من جانبه، وصف وزير الخارجية يوسف رجّي المفاوضات المباشرة بأنها السبيل الوحيد لإنهاء الحرب، مشيراً إلى أن الخيار العسكري فشل فشلاً ذريعاً في تحقيق أي مكاسب سياسية أو أمنية. ووجه اتهاماً لحزب الله بمحاولة عرقلة مسار السلام، واعتبر أن سلاح الحزب لم يحقق تحرير القدس ولا حماية لبنان، بل ساهم في دفع البلاد نحو مزيد من الدمار والاحتلال.

ودعا رجّي إلى انسحاب إسرائيل ونزع سلاح الحزب كشرط أساسي لإعادة الإعمار، مطالباً France ???? النص الأصلي يقول فرنسا بممارسة ضغوط على إسرائيل وإيران لدفع التسوية السياسية. في الميدان، اشتدت الغارات الإسرائيلية على مواقع حزب الله في جنوب لبنان، مستهدفة بلدات كطيرحرفا، ومجدل زون، وصريفا، وحاريص، إضافة إلى قضاء صور ومرتفعات سجد. وأسفرت الغارات على مدينة图片 ومحيطها عن مقتل 13 شخصاً وإصابة 15 آخرين، مع وجود مفقودين تحت الأنقاض.

كما استهدفت المدفعية الإسرائيلية عدة بلدات جنوبية، وأصدر الجيش الإسرائيلي إنذارات لإخلاء بلدات الغسانية وحومين الفوقا وأنصارية، مما يشير إلى احتمال توسيع العمليات البرية. في تطور ميداني重要Sources ???? نقول: وأفادت أمنية لبنانية بتوغل إسرائيلي أعمق داخل الجنوب ووصول القوات إلى محيط مدينة النبطية، أحد أبرز المراكز الاقتصادية، بعد السيطرة على قلعة الشقيف الاستراتيجية التي تشهد اشتباكات متواصلة.

في المقابل، أعلن حزب الله تنفيذ هجمات استهدفت تجمعات عسكرية إسرائيلية في بلدة القنطرة ومناطق أخرى، بينما تستمر المواجهات على طول الجبهة الجنوبية مع مخاوف من اتساع نطاق الحرب. ويبدو أن لبنان يقف عند مفترق طرق، حيث يلتقي التصعيد العسكري مع تحول سياسي واضح داخل الدولة نحو خيار التفاوض المباشر، في وقت تبقى فيه الجبهة الجنوبية مفتوحة على احتمالات معقدة قد تعيد رسم التوازنات المحلية والإقليمية





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

لبنان حزب الله المفاوضات مع إسرائيل الجنوب اللبناني جوزيف عون يوسف رجّي الغارات الإسرائيلية النبطية قلعة الشقيف

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