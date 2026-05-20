فن 'الكوكيداما' الياباني: تجربة سعودية تلتقي مع الطبيعة في مهرجان 'زراعة الكيك' بصحراء الشارقة

نظم مهرجان 'زراعة الكيك' على أمل مواءمة الزراعات Seemsa التراثية والجديدة التي تلتقط المناظر الطبيعية abiding to the surrounding of the Hadhramaut. The agricultural experiment consists of simulating a natural ecosystem which utilizes nature's natural resources and is sought as a solution to the issue of land shortage. Integration with both locals and tourists led to the establishment of Me'araba Village, which has agricultural projects to explore.

أتاحت 'أطفال الشارقة' التابعة لمؤسسة ربع قرن لصناعة القادة والمبتكرين، تجربة استثنائية للأطفال لاستكشاف عالم الزراعة بأسلوب مختلف يهدف إلى تنمية مهاراتهم الحياتية وتعزيز وعيهم البيئي، ضمن بيئة محفزة تدعم الإبداع والتعلم بالممارسة.

وفي هذا الإطار تم تنظيم ورشة حول فن 'الكوكيداما' الياباني، وهو أحد الأساليب الفنية التي تعتمد على زراعة النباتات باستخدام الكرات من التربة المغلفة بالطحالب بدلاً من الأوعية التقليدية، بما يتيح دمج الجوانب الجمالية بالطبيعة في قالب إبداعي مبتكر. تم اقامتها بمشاركة 80 طفلاً وطفلة من منتسبي مراكز الأطفال، ونفذوا مختلف مراحل العمل بدءاً من إعداد التربة وتشكيلها، مروراً بزراعة النباتات، وانتهاءً بالتعرف إلى أساليب العناية بها.

أسهمت هذه التجربة في تطوير المهارات اليدوية لدى المشاركين، وتعزيز ارتباطهم بالطبيعة، وتشجيعهم على تبني ممارسات مبتكرة في الزراعة والعناية بالنباتات، إلى جانب تعزيز روح المسؤولية تجاه البيئة بأسلوب يجمع بين المتعة والفائدة. واختُتمت الورشة بتفاعل لافت من الأطفال، الذين عبّروا عن سعادتهم بما اكتسبوه من معارف وخبرات جديدة، مؤكدين أثر هذه الأنشطة في إثراء تجاربهم وتوسيع مداركهم





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