فانس يؤكد: الاتفاق المرتقب مع إيران مصمم لخدمة مصالح الولايات المتحدةfirst and foremost

نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس يصف الاتفاق المحتمل مع إيران بأنه يركز على مصالح الولايات المتحدة وحلفائها، مؤكدا أن إيران لن تتلقى أي أموال مقابل التوقيع فقط، وأن الفوائد الاقتصادية مشروطة بالتزامات طهران. تصريحات فانس تزامنت مع تغيير مفاجئ في لهجة ترامب تجاه إيران، ونفي لواشنطن للبنود التي سربتها وسائل إعلام إيرانية.

في تطور حديثwithin the ongoing diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran, Vice President JD Vance emphasized that the anticipated agreement is designed to prioritize the interests of the United States and its allies.

Vance shared his perspective via a post on the platform 'X' on Friday, addressing what he described as a significant amount of misinformation surrounding a potential agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and terminate Iran's nuclear program. He stated, "First, Iranians will not receive any funds, nor will any amounts be disbursed merely for signing the agreement or attending a meeting.

" He further clarified, "The agreement is crafted to ensure U.S. and allied interests are prioritized. Should Iran fulfill its commitments, economic benefits will return to it and the entire region.

" Vance's post aligned with earlier remarks by President Donald Trump on the 'Truth Social' platform, where Trump abruptly shifted his tone regarding Iran. Trump declared, "The terms leaked by Iran to the false media have no connection to the terms agreed upon in writing.

" He added, "What they said, including their weak and pathetic claim about reaching an agreement, bears no relation to the truth. " These statements come amid contradictory leaks from Iranian media, which published provisions of the agreement that starkly differ from Washington's account, adding to the confusion and tension surrounding the negotiations





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الولايات المتحدة إيران الاتفاق النووي جي دي فانس دونالد ترامب

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