غرف دبي وسفارة الإمارات في فرنسا تستضيفان حواراً مفتوحاً مع مستثمرين فرنسيين لاستعراض الفرص الاستثمارية في دبي

استضافت غرف دبي بالتعاون مع سفارة الدولة في فرنسا حواراً مفتوحاً في باريس مع مجموعة من المستثمرين الفرنسيين، سلطت الضوء على الفرص الاستثمارية الواعدة في قطاعات حيوية. أكد المتحدثون على مقومات دبي التنافسية، including بيئة الأعمال الداعمة، البنية التحتية المتطورة، والتشريعات المرنة، إضافة إلى الدعم الذي تقدمه الغرفة للمستثمرين الفرنسيين. وأظهرت الأرقام نمواً كبيراً في عدد الشركات Frenchية النشطة في دبي وارتفاعاً ملحوظاً في حجم التجارة غير النفطية بين البلدين.

نظمت غرف دبي بالتعاون مع سفارة الدولة في فرنسا حواراً مفتوحاً في العاصمة باريس مع مجموعة مختارة من المستثمرين الفرنسيين، بهدف تسليط الضوء على أبرز الفرص ال استثمار ية الواعدة التي تتيحها دبي للشركات الفرنسية في مجموعة من القطاعات الحيوية.

وبحضور فهد سعيد الرقباني، سفير دولة الإمارات لدى فرنسا، ومحمد علي راشد لوتاه، مدير عام غرف دبي، ومشاركة 45 من المستثمرين الفرنسيين، تم خلال اللقاء استعراض المقومات التنافسية التي تتمتع بها دبي كمركز عالمي للأعمال والاستثمار ومقر إقليمي للتوسع على مستوى المنطقة، إلى جانب أبرز الميزات التي توفرها دبي للمستثمرين، بما في ذلك بيئة الأعمال الداعمة، والبنية التحتية المتطورة، والتشريعات المرنة، إلى جانب الدعم الذي تقدمه غرف دبي للمستثمرين الفرنسيين الراغبين في الاستفادة من الفرون الاستثمارية المتنوعة التي تزخر بها دبي وتوسيع أعمالهم في الإمارة.

وخلال حديثه ضمن اللقاء، قال محمد علي راشد لوتاه: تواصل دبي تعزيز جاذبيتها للشركات العالمية الراغبة في توسيع نطاق أعمالها والوصول إلى أسواق جديدة، بفضل مكانتها كمركز أعمال دولي حيوي يربط بين الاقتصادات والأسواق الرئيسية حول العالم. ونلتزم بدعم الشركات الفرنسية وتزويدها بدعم متكامل لتسريع توسع أعمالها في دبي، لتمكينها من تحقيق النمو المستدام والاستفادة من الفرص المتنوعة التي تتيحها الإمارة.

وتأتي الفعالية في ظل انضمام 211 شركة فرنسية جديدة إلى عضوية غرفة تجارة دبي خلال الربع الأول من 2026، ليرتفع بذلك إجمالي عدد الشركات الفرنسية النشطة المسجلة في عضوية الغرفة إلى 3275 شركة بنهاية الربع الأول من العام الجاري، بنمو 559% مقارنة بـ 497 شركة فرنسية مسجلة في عضوية الغرفة خلال العام 2016. وبلغت قيمة التجارة غير النفطية بين دبي وفرنسا 40.3 مليار درهم خلال 2025، مرتفعة من 18.4 مليار درهم خلال 2021، مسجلة بذلك نمواً بنسبة 120% خلال 5 سنوات.

وبذلك تأتي فرنسا في المرتبة الثالثة ضمن أكبر الشركاء التجاريين الأوروبيين لدبي في 2025، حيث استحوذت على 17.7% من إجمالي تجارة دبي الخارجية مع دول الاتحاد الأوروبي خلال العام الماضي





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دبي فرنسا استثمار تجارة شركات فرنسية

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