عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية ترتفع بعد بيانات employment قوية في مايو

قفزت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بعد تقرير وظائف قوي في مايوfileName fertility هادئ
ارتفعت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بشكل ملحوظ يوم الجمعة بعد صدور بيانات سوق العمل الأمريكية لشهر مايو التي أظهرت أداءً أقوى من المتوقع مما عزز توقعات استمرار السياسة النقدية المتشددة لفترة أطول.
صعد العائد على السندات لأجل 10 سنوات بمقدار 5 نقاط أساس إلى 4.534% مسجلاً أعلى مستوى له منذ 21 مايو. أما العائد على السندات لأجل عامين الأكثر حساسية لتوقعات أسعار الفائدة فارتفع بمقدار 7 نقاط أساس إلى 4.11%. في الوقت نفسه قفز العائد على السندات طويلة الأجل لأجل 30 عاماً بمقدار 5 نقاط أساس إلى 5.021%. التقرير الشهري للوظائف أظهر إضافة 172 ألف وظيفة جديدة خارج القطاع الزراعي خلال مايو. سندات الخزانة عوائد السندات أسعار الفائدة سوق العمل الأمريكية الاحتياطي الفيدرالي Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources. Employment and training of minors - The Official Portal of the UAE Government Employment and training of minors - The Official Portal of the UAE Government Terminating employment contracts and arbitrary dismissal - The Official Portal of the UAE GovernmentEither party can singly terminate a limited (fixed-term) contract. In unlimited contracts, both employer and employee must agree to terminate the contract. An employment contract, whether limited or unlimited may be terminated without notice period by either party in accordance of the UAE Labour Law. The National Employment Strategy 2031 - The Official Portal of the UAE Government Terminating employment contracts and arbitrary dismissal - The Official Portal of the UAE GovernmentEither party can singly terminate a limited (fixed-term) contract. In unlimited contracts, both employer and employee must agree to terminate the contract. An employment contract, whether limited or unlimited may be terminated without notice period by either party in accordance of the UAE Labour Law. Increase in Births in South Korea Despite Low Fertility Rates; Government Support Reduces Costs but Debate RemainsDespite South Korea's low fertility rates, Kim So-jin, a musician, decided to have a child with her husband. The birth rate in the country has increased, with February's birth rate being a record high in seven years. The increase is attributed to government support, including financial assistance and longer maternity leaves, but there is debate about its effectiveness.
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سندات الخزانة عوائد السندات أسعار الفائدة سوق العمل الأمريكية الاحتياطي الفيدرالي
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Employment and training of minors - The Official Portal of the UAE Government
Employment and training of minors - The Official Portal of the UAE Government
Terminating employment contracts and arbitrary dismissal - The Official Portal of the UAE GovernmentEither party can singly terminate a limited (fixed-term) contract. In unlimited contracts, both employer and employee must agree to terminate the contract. An employment contract, whether limited or unlimited may be terminated without notice period by either party in accordance of the UAE Labour Law.
The National Employment Strategy 2031 - The Official Portal of the UAE Government
Terminating employment contracts and arbitrary dismissal - The Official Portal of the UAE GovernmentEither party can singly terminate a limited (fixed-term) contract. In unlimited contracts, both employer and employee must agree to terminate the contract. An employment contract, whether limited or unlimited may be terminated without notice period by either party in accordance of the UAE Labour Law.
Increase in Births in South Korea Despite Low Fertility Rates; Government Support Reduces Costs but Debate RemainsDespite South Korea's low fertility rates, Kim So-jin, a musician, decided to have a child with her husband. The birth rate in the country has increased, with February's birth rate being a record high in seven years. The increase is attributed to government support, including financial assistance and longer maternity leaves, but there is debate about its effectiveness.