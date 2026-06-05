Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Netflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split FandomNetflix's 2-Part Fantasy Series Is So Good, It United A Split Fandom Inside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal BlastInside China's Deadliest Mine Disaster in Over a Decade: The Secret Tunnels, 'Yin-Yang' Drawings, and Systemic Failure Behind the Shanxi Coal Blast Popovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff HopesPopovich's Text Ignites Harper: How a Legend's Words Rescued Spurs' Playoff Hopes

عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية ترتفع بعد بيانات employment قوية في مايو

Economy/Financial Markets News

عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية ترتفع بعد بيانات employment قوية في مايو
سندات الخزانةعوائد السنداتأسعار الفائدة
📆05/06/2026 1:12 PM
📰alkhaleej
21 sec. here / 7 min. at publisher
📊News: 29% · Publisher: 63%

قفزت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بعد تقرير وظائف قوي في مايوfileName fertility هادئ

ارتفعت عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية بشكل ملحوظ يوم الجمعة بعد صدور بيانات سوق العمل الأمريكية لشهر مايو التي أظهرت أداءً أقوى من المتوقع مما عزز توقعات استمرار السياسة النقدية المتشددة لفترة أطول.

صعد العائد على السندات لأجل 10 سنوات بمقدار 5 نقاط أساس إلى 4.534% مسجلاً أعلى مستوى له منذ 21 مايو. أما العائد على السندات لأجل عامين الأكثر حساسية لتوقعات أسعار الفائدة فارتفع بمقدار 7 نقاط أساس إلى 4.11%. في الوقت نفسه قفز العائد على السندات طويلة الأجل لأجل 30 عاماً بمقدار 5 نقاط أساس إلى 5.021%. التقرير الشهري للوظائف أظهر إضافة 172 ألف وظيفة جديدة خارج القطاع الزراعي خلال مايو.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

alkhaleej /  🏆 3. in AE

سندات الخزانة عوائد السندات أسعار الفائدة سوق العمل الأمريكية الاحتياطي الفيدرالي

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Employment and training of minors - The Official Portal of the UAE Government
Read more »

Employment and training of minors - The Official Portal of the UAE Government
Read more »

Terminating employment contracts and arbitrary dismissal - The Official Portal of the UAE GovernmentEither party can singly terminate a limited (fixed-term) contract. In unlimited contracts, both employer and employee must agree to terminate the contract. An employment contract, whether limited or unlimited may be terminated without notice period by either party in accordance of the UAE Labour Law.
Read more »

The National Employment Strategy 2031 - The Official Portal of the UAE Government
Read more »

Terminating employment contracts and arbitrary dismissal - The Official Portal of the UAE GovernmentEither party can singly terminate a limited (fixed-term) contract. In unlimited contracts, both employer and employee must agree to terminate the contract. An employment contract, whether limited or unlimited may be terminated without notice period by either party in accordance of the UAE Labour Law.
Read more »

Increase in Births in South Korea Despite Low Fertility Rates; Government Support Reduces Costs but Debate RemainsIncrease in Births in South Korea Despite Low Fertility Rates; Government Support Reduces Costs but Debate RemainsDespite South Korea's low fertility rates, Kim So-jin, a musician, decided to have a child with her husband. The birth rate in the country has increased, with February's birth rate being a record high in seven years. The increase is attributed to government support, including financial assistance and longer maternity leaves, but there is debate about its effectiveness.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-06-05 16:39:22