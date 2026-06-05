عوائد سندات الخزانة الأمريكية ترتفع بعد بيانات employment قوية في مايو

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سندات الخزانة عوائد السندات أسعار الفائدة سوق العمل الأمريكية الاحتياطي الفيدرالي

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Employment and training of minors - The Official Portal of the UAE Government

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Employment and training of minors - The Official Portal of the UAE Government

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Terminating employment contracts and arbitrary dismissal - The Official Portal of the UAE GovernmentEither party can singly terminate a limited (fixed-term) contract. In unlimited contracts, both employer and employee must agree to terminate the contract. An employment contract, whether limited or unlimited may be terminated without notice period by either party in accordance of the UAE Labour Law.

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The National Employment Strategy 2031 - The Official Portal of the UAE Government

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Terminating employment contracts and arbitrary dismissal - The Official Portal of the UAE GovernmentEither party can singly terminate a limited (fixed-term) contract. In unlimited contracts, both employer and employee must agree to terminate the contract. An employment contract, whether limited or unlimited may be terminated without notice period by either party in accordance of the UAE Labour Law.

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Increase in Births in South Korea Despite Low Fertility Rates; Government Support Reduces Costs but Debate RemainsDespite South Korea's low fertility rates, Kim So-jin, a musician, decided to have a child with her husband. The birth rate in the country has increased, with February's birth rate being a record high in seven years. The increase is attributed to government support, including financial assistance and longer maternity leaves, but there is debate about its effectiveness.

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