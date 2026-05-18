شركة هولم للتطوير العقاري ترسي عقد الإنشاء الرئيسي لمشروع LINEA by HOLM على Aroma International Building Contracting

تسارع الشركات العقارية في دبي وتيرة الأعمال لتلبية الطلب المتزايد، ودعم طفرة الأرباح القياسية لكبرى الشركات، ومشاريع ضخمة لتسريع تسليم العقارات الفاخرة والمستدامة في جميع أنحاء الإمارة. وتشهد المناطق الحيوية في الإمارة إطلاق مشاريع جديدة باستمرار وإشغالاً متسارعاً للمساحات التجارية، وفي هذا الإطار، أعلنت شركة هولم للتطوير العقاري رسمياً عن ترسية عقد الإنشاء الرئيسي لمشروع «LINEA by HOLM» على شركة «Aroma International Building Contracting». وقد بدأت أعمال الإنشاء في وقت سابق من هذا الربع، على أن يتم تسليم المشروع خلال الربع الأول من عام 2028.

تسارع الشركات العقارية في دبي وتيرة الأعمال لتلبية الطلب المتزايد، ودعم طفرة الأرباح القياسية لكبرى الشركات، و مشاريع ضخمة لتسريع تسليم العقارات الفاخرة والم ستدامة في جميع أنحاء الإمارة.

وتشهد المناطق الحيوية في الإمارة إطلاق مشاريع جديدة باستمرار وإشغالاً متسارعاً للمساحات التجارية، وفي هذا الإطار، أعلنت شركة هولم للتطوير العقاري رسمياً عن ترسية عقد الإنشاء الرئيسي لمشروع «LINEA by HOLM» على شركة «Aroma International Building Contracting». وقد بدأت أعمال الإنشاء في وقت سابق من هذا الربع، على أن يتم تسليم المشروع خلال الربع الأول من عام 2028.

وقال محمود رعد، الرئيس التنفيذي للتطوير في شركة هولم للتطوير العقاري: «اخترنا شركة Aroma لما تتميز به من وضوح في إدارة عمليات البناء، وخبرتها الكبيرة في التنفيذ، والقيمة العالية التي تضيفها من خلال جودة العمل. كان من الضروري بالنسبة لنا التعاون مع مقاول يدرك مستوى الدقة والاستمرارية الذي نطمح إليه في علامة HOLM التجارية». وأضاف محمود رعد: ينصب تركيزنا اليوم على التنفيذ وتسليم مشروع LINEA بالشكل الذي خُطط له منذ البداية.

لقد صُمم المشروع لتوفير تجربة سكنية مريحة ومركزية، ويسعدنا التأكيد أن أعمال البناء تسير وفق الجدول الزمني المحدد. ووفقاً لبيانات دائرة الأراضي والأملاك في دبي، فقد تصدرت الشركة قائمة المطورين الأعلى أداءً من حيث حجم المعاملات في منطقة جميرا جاردن سيتي خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026





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شركات عقارية في دبي تسارع الأعمال طفرة الأرباح القياسية مشاريع ضخمة لتسريع تسليم العقارات الفاخرة والم خطوة مفصلية في مسيرة المشروع السكني الثاني للش تسليم المشروع خلال الربع الأول من عام 2028 شركة Aroma شركة هولم للتطوير العقاري خطوة مفصلية في مسيرة المشروع السكني الثاني للش تسليم المشروع خلال الربع الأول من عام 2028

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