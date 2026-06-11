شركة أومودا وجايكو تكشف تقنية الركن الذكي (VPD) كابتكار مستقبلى في عالم التنقل

تحتوي هذه التقنية على مزايا مثل 'Come When Called' و'Leave When Waved'، مما يسمح للمركبة بالركن الذاتي أو التحرك إلى نقاط الاستلام عبر الاستدعاء الذكي، وتسهم في معالجة أحد أبرز تحديات القيادة في المدن، وهو البحث عن مواقف للسيارات، خصوصاً في المواقع الحيوية مثل مراكز التسوق والفنادق والوجهات الترفيهية. كما توفر حلاً عملياً في أجواء الصيف الحارة، من خلال تمكين المستخدمين من البقاء في أماكنهم المكيّفة فيما تتولى المركبة مهام الركن أو الحضور ذاتياً.

تواصل دولة الإمارات ترسيخ مكانتها العالمية كوجهة مفضلة لشركات السيارات والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة، بفضل بيئتها الداعمة للابتكار وبنيتها التحتية الذكية ونمط الحياة الحضري المتطور الذي يجعلها منصة مثالية لتجارب التنقّل المستقبلية وحلول السيارات الفاخرة.

في ظلّ ترسيخ دولة الإمارات مكانتها كإحدى أبرز الوجهات العالمية لأساليب الحياة الراقية والتنقّل الذكي والعيش الحضري المتصل، سلّطت شركة أومودا وجايكو الضوء على تقنية الركن الذكي (VPD)، بوصفها ابتكاراً مستقبلياً في عالم التنقّل، صُمّم للارتقاء بمستويات الراحة وتقديم تجربة قيادة حضرية أكثر فخامة وسلاسة في مختلف أنحاء الدولة





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تقنية الركن الذكي (VPD) تطوير منظومة التنقّل الذكي الأسواق المتقدمة مثل الإمارات تجاوزت مليون سيارة مباعة عالمياً خلال ثلاث سنو تخطى حجم مبيعاتها في دولة الإمارات 5000 مركبة

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