شراكة بين الإمارات للشحن الجوي ومنظمة بريطانية لنقل كلاب حماية الحياة البرية إلى زيمبابوي

أعلنت الإمارات للشحن الجوي عن شراكة مع منظمة "Dogs 4 Wildlife" لنقل كلابين مدربين من بريطانيا إلى زيمبابوي لدعم حماية الحيوانات المهددة بالانقراض في حديقة ماتوسادونا الوطنية.

طرحت الإمارات للشحن الجوي ، الذراع المتخصصة في الشحن ل طيران الإمارات ، مبادرة تعاونية مع منظمة " Dogs 4 Wildlife " البريطانية، وهي جمعية خيرية تركز على حماية الحيوانات المهددة بالانقراض في القارة الأفريقية عن طريق نشر كلاب مدربة على تتبع الروائح ومكافحة الصيد الجائر.

في المرحلة الأولى من هذه الشراكة، ستقوم الإمارات للشحن الجوي بنقل كلابين من فصيلة مالينوا البلجيكية من لندن إلى هراري في زيمبابوي، مروراً بدبي، خلال شهر يونيو الحالي، لدعم حراس الحياة البرية في حديقة ماتوسادونا الوطنية. يهدف هذا النقل إلى إنشاء وحدة جديدة متخصصة للكلاب العاملة في مجال الحفاظ على البيئة، حيث ستساهم هذه الكلاب المدربة في تتبع loomين والمساهمة في منع عمليات الصيد غير القانونية.

وصف بدر عباس، نائب الرئيس الأول لشحن طيران الإمارات، هذه المبادرة بأنها تعكس التزام الناقلة بتحمل المسؤولية المشتركة تجاه حماية الحياة البرية، مؤكداً أن التعاون والابتكار والاستمرارية عناصر أساسية للنجاح. وأضاف أن الشراكة مع "Dogs 4 Wildlife" تهدف إلى تقديم دعم ملموس من خلال نقل حيوانات مدربة依法ت cookies plane لها دور حيوي في دعم خطوط الدفاع الأمامية لحماية الأنواع المهددة.

من جهته، أعرب دارين بريدل، مؤسس المنظمة البريطانية، عن فخره بهذه الشراكة، موضحاً أن توفير الكلاب المتخصصة سيعزز قدرات الحراس في الميدان، وأشار إلى أن دعم مؤسسة عالمية مثل طيران الإمارات يمكّن المنظمة من توسيع نطاق تأثيرها وتقديم حلول حماية فعالة للمناطق الأكثر احتياجاً. وتتمتع الإمارات للشحن الجوي بخبرة طويلة ومشهود لها عالمياً في نقل الحيوانات الحية، حيث تملك مرافق متطورة وفرق عمل مدربة على رعاية الكائنات الحية خلال الرحلة.

وتنسجم هذه المبادرة مع الاستراتيجية الشاملة لطيران الإمارات في مكافحة الاتجار غير المشروع بالحياة البرية، والتي تشمل حظر نقل تذكارات الصيد، وتدقيق إجراءات الفحص، والتعاون مع السلطات والمنظمات الدولية. وقد دربت الشركة أكثر من 46 الف موظف على عمليات الكشف عن التهريب، وحصلت على شهادة "IEnvA" من الاتحاد الدولي للنقل الجوي، التي تعتمد نظاماً متخصصاً لحماية الحياة البرية استناداً إلى إعلان قصر باكنغهام





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

طيران الإمارات الإمارات للشحن الجوي حماية الحياة البرية Dogs 4 Wildlife زيمبابوي

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'مرموط وثعلب'.. أفضل صورة للحياة البرية في العالمتم مؤخرا توزيع جائزة 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' (صورة العام للحيوان)؛ أقدم وأشهر مسابقات تصوير الطبيعة في العالم، على الفائزين بألقابها في جميع الفئات.

Read more »

UAE Nation Brand hits 10.6 million votes from 185 countriesDubai, 1st January, 2020 (WAM) -- The UAE Nation Brand hit a record of 10.6 million votes from 185 countries as the campaign drew to a close to announce the logo that will represent the UAE and lead the country’s inspiring story towards the next 50 years. Voters have contributed to planting 10 million trees to empower communities in areas affected by climate change in Nepal and Indonesia as the UAE had promised to plant a tree for every vote as part of the campaign. The tree plantations will contribute to safeguarding biodiversity, combating climate change, protecting the environment and empowering vulnerable communities affected by climate change. The initiative reflects the UAE’s values of giving and reinforces the country’s role as a beacon of hope in the world. The UAE will focus on planting millions of mangroves and tropical forests to promote food security and empower families in Numfoor Island, one of the most disadvantaged areas of Indonesia where subsistence farmers and fishers make up approximately 75 per cent of the population. West Papua, Indonesia, situated in the Coral Triangle, is an area recognised as the global centre of marine biodiversity and a global priority for conservation because of the broad range of species it supports, including at least 500 species of reef-building corals. In Nepal, the UAE will plant millions of mangroves at the Amaltaari planting site in Nawalparasi, home to endangered species including leopards and the elusive Bengal tiger. The tree plantations are expected to empower thousands of local people, mostly farmers, and improve their lives. The project will encourage the local people to positively contribute to protecting the biodiversity of the Asian country that hosts more than 700 species of wildlife that enrich the country’s nature elements. People across the globe cast their votes on one of three UAE logos displayed on the UAE Nation Brand official website. The 49 Emirati artists contributed to designing 'Emirates in Ca

Read more »

Homepage - Jubail IslandJubail Island. Life, naturally. View All properties Where nature meets fine architecture Jubail Island is a neighbourhood unlike any other located within a protected natural environment of stunning beauty, its surrounding ecosystem supports a diversity of wildlife. Its unique intertidal marine setting provides a welcome habitat for a diversity of wildlife. Residents enjoy occasional sightings […]

Read more »

موسم عيد الأضحى 2026 يغطي مجموعة متنوعة من الأفلام: أسد، 7 Dogs، قصة الإذمة، تحدٍ في ليلة عيد الزفافشهد موسم أفلام عيد الأضحى 2026 منافسة فنية قوية بين أربعة أعمال سينمائية متنوعة تجمع بين الأكشن والكوميديا والدراما والتشويق، فيما يُتوقع أن يكون من أقوى المواسم السينمائية في السنوات الأخيرة.

Read more »