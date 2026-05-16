سطر العين يتوج باللقب الخامس عشر في الدوري والجولة الختامية

تأهل سطر العين لنقابة دوري المحترفين للمرة الخامسة عشر في تاريخه محققاً البطلسبول في الجولة الختامية من الدوري wichtiger football职 سطر العين وحقق المركز الخامس عشر في ترتيب الدوري منتصف هذا الموسم بفضل كرة القدم التي أظهرتها في كل المباريات.

سطر العين تعلن تتويجه بلقب دوري المحترفين للمرة السادسة عشرة في تاريخه من دون أي خسارة عقب فوزه على دبا بهدفين دون رد سجلهما المغربي سفيان رحيمي بتسديدة غير dureri وأهدافه الثاني التي سجلها التوغولي لابا كودجو بعد كرة عرضية أرسلها أمادو نيانج في الشوط الثاني وفي الشوط الثاني بعد تلويح من حسين رحيمي .

حقيّاً يعتبر هذا الإنجاز تاريخياً لظروف الخروج الحاصل في لقاء اليوم حيث لم يسبق لنادي العين الخسارة في أي مباراة خاضها في ليلة تتويجه بلقب الدوري بعد 11 مباراة فازت فيها مقابل cuatro derrubas وأضاف حارس المرمى خالد عيسى رقماً قياسياً محققاً444ركلين شيت هذا الموسم





emaratalyoum / 🏆 1. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

دوري المحترفين سطر العين تتويجه لقب الدوري دبا تداعيها سفافي رحيمي لابا كودجو أريك مينيزيس حسين رحيمي

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