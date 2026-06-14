سردينيا تحظر المظلات على شاطئ بونتا مولينتيس للفئات العمرية specific وتفرض رسوماً

فرضت سلطات جزيرة سردينيا Italien restrictions on beach umbrellas at Punta Molentis Beach, allowing them only for children under ten and seniors over sixty-five, while banning them for other visitors. The move, part of environmental protection efforts, also introduces a 10-euro entry fee per person and prohibits tents and large shading structures to reduce overcrowding and ecological pressure on the sensitive coastal area.

في خطوة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بين السياح ورواد وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، فرضت السلطات المحلية في جزيرة سردينيا الإيطالية قيوداً غير معتادة على استخدام المظلات الشمسية في أحد أشهر شواطئها، وهو شاطئ بونتا مولينتيس .

وأصبح بموجب القرار استخدام المظلات مقتصراً فقط على الأطفال دون سن العاشرة وكبار السن الذين تبلغ أعمارهم 65 عاماً فأكثر، بينما مُنع باقي الزوار من نصبها على الشاطئ. وتطبق هذه القواعد في منطقة فيلاسيميوس بجنوب شرق الجزيرة، حيث يُسمح فقط للعائلات التي لديها أطفال صغار وكبار السن باستخدام مظلة شمسية واحدة لكل مجموعة، بينما يمنع تماماً زوار الفئة العمرية بين 10 و65 عاماً من إحضار أو نصب أي مظلات أو خيام أو أجهزة تظليل أخرى مثل الأكشاك المتحركة





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سردينيا شاطئ بونتا مولينتيس قيود على المظلات حماية البيئة رسوم دخول الشاطئ سياحة مستدامة إيطاليا

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