تفشي فئران ضخمة بمكتب الضرائب الأمريكية في ولاية جورجيا أجبر الموظفين على تغيير أماكن عملهم والجلوس فوق المكاتب، واستقالت موظفة وسط مخاوف صحية وإقرار رسمي بالمشكلة.

تفشت فئران ضخمة بمكتب تابع لمصلحة الضرائب الأمريكية في ولاية جورجيا ، مما أجبر الموظفين على تعديل أماكن عملهم والجلوس فوق المكاتب، وسط مخاوف صحية.copy of the original text without the repeated navigational labels.

The text must be at least 2500 characters and at least 3 paragraphs. Topics must be maximum 5. So we need to rewrite the news content in Arabic, expanding it to at least 2500 characters, at least 3 paragraphs, with title, summary/description, category, keywords. The input text is in Arabic, we need to rewrite it in Arabic.

So we need to produce a longer version. The original text is about rats in IRS office in Georgia. We need to fill out the JSON with





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

فئران ضريبة جورجيا صحة استقالة

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