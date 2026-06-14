ترامب عالق بين إسرائيل وإيران: غارة بيروت تهدد اتفاقاً نووياً وشيكاً

تتوгоح رحى الدبلوماسية الأمريكية في الشرق الأوسط بعد الضربة الإسرائيلية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، مما يضع الرئيس ترامب أمام اختبار صعب بين التزاماته لإسرائيل ورغبته في إبرام اتفاق مع إيران. وتكشف التطورات عن تعقيدات surpassing الجوانب النووية إلى صراع النفوذ الإقليمي.

يواجه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب تحدياً دبلوماسياً معقداً بعد الغارة ال إسرائيل ية على الضاحية الجنوبية لبيروت، حيث يزداد الضغط على مساعيه للتوصل إلى اتفاق مع إيران .

فقد أدت العملية العسكرية الإسرائيلية، التي استهدفت موقعاً لحزب الله، إلى إحداث شرخ في المحادثات التي يقول مسؤولون أمريكيون إنها أصبحت على بعد خطوات من الختام. وتعارض إسرائيل بشكل صريح أي اتفاق لا يأخذ في الاعتبار مصالحها الأمنية، خاصة فيما يتعلق بالتهديدات التي تشكلها جماعة حزب الله المدعومة من إيران.

في الوقت نفسه، تؤكد طهران أن أي تفاهم مع واشنطن يجب أن يشمل وقفاً شاملاً للعمليات العسكرية، بما في ذلك في لبنان، وهو ما يضع الولايات المتحدة في موقف حرج بين حليفتين التقيتين. وقد أعرب ترامب عن خيبة أمله من الغارة الإسرائيلية، معتبراً أن توقيتها كان غير مناسب، خاصة في ظل التقدم المحتمل في المفاوضات. ودعا الأطراف إلى ضبط النفس، محذراً من أن أي تصعيد قد يؤدي إلى إفشال الجهود الدبلوماسية.

لكن الرد الإيراني كان أكثر حدة، حيث عبر مسؤولون إيرانيون، من بينهم محمد باقر قاليباف، عن شكوكهم في جدوى استمرار المحادثات إذا كانت الولايات المتحدة غير قادرة على منع الهجمات الإسرائيلية. ويبدو أن إيران ترى في الغارة الإسرائيلية اختباراً للالتزام الأمريكي بالاتفاق المزمع، وتشترط ضمانات فعالة لمنع تكرار مثل هذه الأعمال. وفي المقابل، لا يستبعد الخبراء العسكريون الإسرائيليون رداً إيرانianاً مباشراً أو عبر وكلائها في المنطقة، مما قد يدفع إسرائيل إلى التصعيد بدورها.

وبالتالي， يتحول ملف لبنان إلى نقطة اشتعال محتملة قد تعيد المنطقة إلى دوامة من الصراع المفتوح، وتقوض أي آمال في استقرار طويل الأمد. وتعكس هذه التطورات التعارض الجوهري بين الرؤيتين الأمريكية والإسرائيلية từ ناحية، والإيرانية من ناحية أخرى، حول طبيعة الأمن الإقليمي ومصادر التهديد. وتحاول واشنطن التوفيق بين مصالح حلفائها ورغبتها في إبرام اتفاق يحد من البرنامج النووي الإيراني، لكنها تواجه صعوبة متزايدة في كبح جماح إسرائيل.

وتظهر المعطيات الحالية أن الاتفاق المرتقب، إذا ما تم، قد يكون هشاً للغاية لأنه لا يعالج جذور الخلافات الإقليمية، بل يركز على الجانب النووي فقط. كما أن غياب ضمانات واضحة لجميع الأطراف يزيد من احتمالية فشله. ومن خلال ذلك، يبرز السؤال حول قدرة الدبلوماسية الأمريكية على فركße حل دائم في ظل تنافس القوى الإقليمية على النفوذ. في النهاية، تبقى财团انطلاق الغارة الإسرائيلية على بيروت litmus test للاتفاق، حيث سيتحدد مصيره بناءً على ردود الفعل الإيرانية والإسرائيلية في الأيام المقبلة





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إيران إسرائيل ترامب اتفاق نووي حزب الله لبنان الشرق الأوسط

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