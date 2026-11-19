افتتح ولي عهد دبي مدرسة تحمل اسم أحمد خميس الهاملي في معهد الطيران المشترك، وشهد تخريج دورات تخصصية لتعزيز الجاهزية القتالية للقوات المسلحة.

افتتح سموّ الشيخ حمدان بن محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم، ولي عهد دبي ونائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الدفاع، رسمياً مدرسة أحمد خميس الهاملي ، located within the Joint Aviation Institute, as a tribute to the legacy of the UAE's early aviation pioneers.

This inauguration highlights the nation's commitment to honoring those who contributed significantly to establishing the military aviation sector and reinforces cultural values of gratitude towards individuals who dedicated their efforts to national service.

Also read ذا ليجند أوف زيلدا: أوكارينا أوف تايم تصبح الأكثر مبيعاً في أمريكا بأسبوع إطلاقها

The opening ceremony was attended by prominent defense officials, including Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and Lieutenant General Issa Saif Bin Obaid Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with senior defense ministry officers.

تخليد إرث الرواد في قطاع الطيران

The naming of the school after Ahmed Khames Al Hamli serves to immortalize the memory of one of the country's pioneering aviators, recognizing his exceptional contributions to laying the foundations of military aviation within the UAE.

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This initiative reflects the deep reverence for national symbols who have contributed to the elevation of the UAE and safeguarded its security and stability, ensuring that new generations understand this national heritage.

The emphasis on honoring these pioneers underscores the state's dedication to preserving the history of the Armed Forces while showcasing the achievements that have built one of the world's best defensive systems.

تعزيز الجاهزية التشغيلية للقوات المسلحة

Concurrent with the school's inauguration, His Highness witnessed the graduation of several specialized courses at the Joint Aviation Institute, aiming to enhance the professional and specialized capabilities of military personnel.

These efforts are part of continuous strategies to qualify military cadres, raise their operational efficiency, and improve combat readiness in response to rapid developments in aviation and modern defensive technologies.

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The training programs ensure that all branches of the Armed Forces maintain the highest levels of performance and capacity to execute diverse tasks optimally, supporting the ability to keep pace with global advancements in defense capabilities.

رؤية استراتيجية لتطوير الكوادر الوطنية

His Highness emphasized in a post on X platform that launching the Ahmed Khames Al Hamli school expresses gratitude to those who served the country with sincerity and contributed significantly to protecting its security and stability.

He congratulated the graduates, expressing confidence that they will build upon the foundation laid by the pioneers with their knowledge and determination, carrying forward the honor of defending the UAE with efficiency and competence.

Investing in human capital remains a strategic priority for the UAE, as well-trained national cadres possessing the necessary knowledge and skills are essential for dealing effectively with various operational requirements and maintaining the comprehensive defensive system.