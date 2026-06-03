انخفاض طفيف في أسعار الذهب مع استمرار tensions الشرق أوسطية وضغوط التضخم

انخفضت أسعار الذهب بشكل طفيف بعد تجدد الأعمال القتالية في الشرق الأوسط وارتفاع أسعار النفط مما زاد من مخاوف التضخم واستمرار رفع أسعار الفائدة. كما أظهرت بيانات سويسرية تراجع صادرات الذهب، وفرضت الهند قيوداً على واردات الفضة.

سجلت أسعار الذهب انخفاضاً خلال تعاملات اليوم الأربعاء، حيث تأثرت بالتطورات الجارية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط ونتائجها المحتملة على سياسات الأسواق العالمية. جاء هذا التراجع بعد أن أثارت التوترات الإقليمية مخاوف من استمرار ارتفاع أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية لمدة أطول، في محاولة لكبح جماح التضخم المتصاعد.

وفي التفاصيل، انخفض سعر الذهب الفوري بنسبة 0.2 بالمائة ليصل إلى 4476.50 دولار للأوقية حوالي الساعة 01:03 بتوقيت جرينتش. وتزامن ذلك مع تجدد الأعمال القتالية في منطقة الخليج، حيث أعلنت القيادة الأمريكية عن إحباط أو فشل هجمات صاروخية إيرانية استهدفت البحرين والكويت وأهداف أخرى في المنطقة.

من جهة أخرى، لم تسفر الاتصالات الدبلوماسية بين واشنطن وطهران عن تقدم ملموس، حيث أكد وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أن الإدارة الأمريكية لا تدرس تخفيف العقوبات على إيران مقابل إعادة فتح مضيق هرمز، مشدداً على أن أي تقدّم في هذا الملف مرتبط بشكل كامل بتخلي طهران عن برنامجها النووي. وقد ارتفعت أسعار النفط بنسبة تزيد عن واحد بالمائة في التعاملات المبكرة، مما عمق المخاوف من تضخم مستمر ورفع إضافي لأسعار الفائدة.

وأشارت بيث هاماك، رئيسة مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في كليفلاند، إلى أن البنك المركزي الأمريكي قد يضطر إلى اتخاذ إجراءات رفع أسعار الفائدة قريباً إذا استمرت ضغوط التضخم في الارتفاع. وبهذا الصدد، يترقب المستثمرون بقلب بيانات الوظائف غير الزراعية الأمريكية المقررة اليوم، بالإضافة إلى تقرير التوظيف يوم الجمعة، لتقييم مسار السياسة النقديةلمجلس الاحتياطي الفدرالي.

على صعيد آخر، كشفت بيانات الجمارك السويسرية الصادرة أمس عن انخفاض صادرات الذهب من سويسرا خلال شهر أبريل بنسبة 20 بالمائة مقارنة بشهر مارس، حيث تباطأت الشحنات المتجهة إلى بريطانيا والصين، بينما ارتفعت الشحنات إلى الهند وهونغ كونغ. وفي تطور ذي صلة، فرضت الهند، أكبر مستهلك للفضة في العالم، قيوداً جديدة على واردات الفضة في محاولة لكبح الشحنات الواردة وتخفيف الضغط على عملتها المحلية، الروبية.

وتأثرت المعادن الثمينة الأخرى بهذا المناخ، حيث انخفض سعر الفضة بنسبة 0.5 بالمائة إلى 74.73 دولار للأوقية، كما خسر البلاتين 0.2 بالمائة ليبلغ 1932.25 دولار، وتراجع البلاديوم بنسبة 0.3 بالمائة إلى 1365.25 دولار





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أسعار الذهب التضخم أسعار الفائدة الشرق الأوسط أسعار النفط صادرات الذهب السويسرية قيود واردات الفضة الهندية المعادن الثمينة

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