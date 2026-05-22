الدوري الإنجليزي يسرح للمباراة النهائية بعد شبه تساوي بين ليفربول وبورنموث

يستعد الدوري الإنجليزي لكرة القدم إلى نهايته مع ظهور السيناريوهات غير العادية بين ليفربول وبورنموث، حيث باتان مهددان بهبوط بالدوري الأوروبي، في مباراة تأهيلية لحسم بطاقة التأهل لحساب الأدوار اللاحقة، باتفاق أن تكون في حال التساوي على الأهداف، Schell wurdeidentsplatz aufsteigende oder descendsPlace in descending order sorting.

يفتح الدوري الإنجليزي الأبواب أمام سيناريو غير مسبوق في الجولة الأخيرة من الموسم، بعدما أصبح ليفربول وبورنموث مهددين بخوض مباراة فاصلة لحسم بطاقة التأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا، في واحدة من أغرب الاحتمالات الحسابية بتاريخ البريميرليغ.

وكشف تقرير نشره موقع ذا أثلتيك أن الجولة الختامية قد تشهد حالة نادرة من التساوي الكامل بين الفريقين، ليس فقط في عدد النقاط، وإنما أيضًا في فارق الأهداف وعدد الأهداف المسجلة وحتى المواجهات المباشرة، ما قد يدفع البطولة إلى إقامة مباراة إضافية على ملعب محايد لحسم المقعد الأوروبي الأخير





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