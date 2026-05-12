الدولار يكساد الهبوط بعد تصاعد الحرب وارتفاع النفط Washburn Analyst For Fx

في بداية الجلسة الآسيوية، تتجه الأنظار إلى زيارة ترامب للصين في وقت لاحق من هذا الأسبوع, بينما تبدو الحرب وكأنها على وشك الانهيار

حذر بأسواق العملات مع ترقب زيارة ترامب لبكين وتقرير التضخم الأمريكي وسط توتر الشرق الأوسط وارتفاع النفط واستقرار الدولار وتذبذبها, استقرت قيمة العملة الأمريكية اليوم الثلاثاء مع عدم ظهور أي بوادر للتقدم في المحادثات الرامية إلى إنهاء الحرب في الشرق الأوسط, مما أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار النفط وأثار قلق المستثمرين من احتمال الحاجة إلى إبقاء أسعار الفائدة عند مستويات مرتفعة لمواجهة الضغوط التضخمية.

ويتفق المستثمرون على أن يكون وقف إطلاق النار الساري من السابع من أبريل في خطر, وأن تستأنف الأعمال القتالية في الصراع الذي بدأ في نهاية فبراير وأسفر عن مقتل الآلاف وتوقف تدفقات طاقة بالغة الأهمية, وذلك مع بقاء مضيق هرمز الحيوي مغلقا إلى حد كبير, ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 0.3 بالمئة لتصل إلى 104.55 دولار للبرميل, محتشدا على إشارة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب «لنبدأ محادثات السلام بعد وصولي إلى الصين»





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العربية للسيارات تعلن وصول إنفينيتي QX55 لأول مرةأعلنت العربية للسيارات، شركة السيارات الرئيسية في مجموعة عبد الواحد الرستماني والوكيل الحصري لعلامة إنفينيتي في دبي والشارقة والإمارات الشمالية، عن وصول سيارة إنفينيتي QX55 الجديدة كلياً ولأول مرة، لتنضم إلى مجموعة سيارات الدفع الرباعي، وكامتداد لسلسلة FX

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Faddeya above $86 after a 6.6% jump; Technical analysis suggests recovery after breaking downward trend, and stabilizing at $83 supports $90-96, and a break at $70-71 warns of lossesThe silver price has risen by 0.2% to $86.27 per ounce, after a jump of more than 6.6% the previous day. Is the silver on the path to recovery? According to Christopher Romano, a Reuters analyst, the technical analysis suggests that silver may indeed be on the path to recovery after its sharp decline in January and a subsequent decline with the start of the Iran war. Generally, silver has stabilized since its sharp decline in March to a low of $60.94 per ounce, a decline of about 50% from its all-time high of $121.64 per ounce reached on January 29. In the past six weeks, silver has risen above two major levels in technical analysis, known as downward trend lines. These lines are drawn between peaks and are used to determine the direction. An increase above the downward trend line indicates a weakening of the downward trend. A breakthrough of the downward trend line on Wednesday, part of a three-day rise that pushed the silver price to nearly the highest level in April at $83.04, was a significant development. The previous levels, from high to low, are important landmarks in technical analysis, especially on a monthly basis. The range of 82-83 dollars is a stop point for silver in recent months. According to Romano, a sustained breakthrough of the April peak would indicate that silver has established a higher price range, increasing market expectations for a rise to $90, a psychologically important level, and possibly to $96.38, the highest level in March. According to Romano, a breakthrough of the highest level in April would put an end to the downward trend line series that has characterized the direction of silver price since the January decline. The downward trend lines are considered negative indicators in technical analysis. However, if the silver price does not surpass the peak of the month of April, it will strengthen the downward trend, and participants in the market may expect more losses, especially if it falls below the level of $70-71.

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