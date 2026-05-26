الإمارات تحقق تقدماً في تصنيف جودة خدمات شبكات الواي فاي عالمياً

تصدرت الإمارات قائمة الدول الأفضل عالمياً في جودة خدمات شبكات الواي فاي، وفقاً لتصنيف جديد أعده ديفيد كولمان من شركة Extreme Networks. وقدمت الإمارات أداءً متميزاً، متقدمة على دول أوروبية بارزة مثل أيسلندا وهولندا وفرنسا، في إنجاز يعكس قوة البنية التحتية الرقمية والاستثمارات المتواصلة في قطاع الاتصال والتكنولوجيا.

حلت الإمارات في المركز السادس عالمياً ضمن قائمة الدول الأفضل عالمياً في جودة خدمات شبكات الواي فاي، وفقاً لتصنيف جديد أعده ديفيد كولمان من شركة Extreme Networks .

وقدمت الإمارات أداءً متميزاً، متقدمة على دول أوروبية بارزة مثل أيسلندا وهولندا وفرنسا، في إنجاز يعكس قوة البنية التحتية الرقمية والاستثمارات المتواصلة في قطاع الاتصال والتكنولوجيا. ووفقاً للتقرير الذي نشره موقع WiFi Now، تصدرت سنغافورة القائمة العالمية، تلتها كوريا الجنوبية في المركز الثاني، ثم اليابان ثالثة، وسويسرا رابعة، والدنمارك خامسة، فيما جاءت الإمارات في المرتبة السادسة، متقدمة على أيسلندا السابعة وهولندا الثامنة وفرنسا التاسعة وإستونيا العاشرة.

ويعتمد التصنيف على منهجية تجمع بين عدة مؤشرات رئيسية لقياس تجربة الاتصال الفعلية، وليس فقط سرعة الإنترنت الخام. وشملت معايير التقييم تسعة عوامل رئيسية من أصل 100 نقطة، أبرزها سرعة الأداء، وتوافر شبكات الواي فاي العامة، وكثافة نقاط الاتصال في المطارات ووسائل النقل والمدن، ومدى ملاءمة البنية التحتية للعمل عن بُعد، وانتشار شبكات الألياف الضوئية، والجاهزية الرقمية، وجودة الاتصال في الفنادق والمطارات، إضافة إلى قوة النظام التقني والانفتاح على الإنترنت.

ويبرز تقدم الإمارات في هذا التصنيف كدليل على نجاح استراتيجيتها في التحول الرقمي، خصوصاً مع الاستثمارات الكبيرة في المدن الذكية، وشبكات الألياف الضوئية، وتطوير البنية التحتية للاتصالات بما يدعم قطاعي الأعمال والسياحة. كما أظهر التصنيف أن الولايات المتحدة جاءت في المركز الرابع عشر فقط، وهو ترتيب أقل من المتوقع مقارنة بحجم اقتصادها، ما يعكس أن التفوق في تجربة الاتصال لا يرتبط فقط بالحجم الاقتصادي، بل بجودة الاستثمار في البنية التحتية الرقمية وسهولة الوصول إلى الإنترنت.

وأوضح ديفيد كولمان أن سرعة الإنترنت وحدها لا تكفي للحكم على جودة تجربة الاتصال، مشيراً إلى أن المستخدمين يقيمون التجربة من خلال القدرة على الحصول على اتصال موثوق في المطارات والفنادق والمقاهي وأماكن العمل، وهو ما يمنح الدول ذات البنية الرقمية المتكاملة أفضلية واضحة. واعتمدت الدراسة على بيانات من مؤسسات ومؤشرات عالمية، من بينها "OKLA Speedtest Global", والمجلس الدولي لتوصيل الألياف الضوئية، وتحالف النطاق العريض اللاسلكي، و"Freedom House", و"SkyTracks", إلى جانب مؤشرات دولية أخرى تقيس الجاهزية الرقمية والابتكار





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تصنيف جودة خدمات شبكات الواي فاي الإمارات أفضل أداء ديفيد كولمان شركة Extreme Networks تجربة الاتصال الفعلية سعة الإنترنت بنية تحتية رقمية استثمارات متواصلة

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