اختتمت الأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات موسمها الأول بحفل موسيقي ضخم جمع بين روائع الأعمال السيمفونية العالمية والأغاني الإماراتية التراثية، reaffirming دورها كجسر ثقافي يعزز التبادب ويرعى الإبداع ويم celebrates الهوية الوطنية.

اختتمت الأوركسترا الوطنية لدولة الإمارات موسمها الأول ب حفل ختامي استثنائي أقيم على مسرح دبي أوبرا في 24 يونيو، ثم على مسرح مركز الفنون في جامعة نيويورك أبوظبي في 25 يونيو.

قدّم الحفل رحلة موسيقية غامرة جمعت بين الإيقاعات النابضة والأنغام المفعمة بالحيوية، حيث تضمن مقطوعات متنوعة مثل رقصات سيمفونية من مسرحية الحي الغربي لليونارد برنشتاين، ودانزون رقم 2 للمكسيكي أرتورو ماركيز، وعمل باكانال للفرنسي كاميل سان-سانس. كما سلطت الأمسية الضوء على تراث الموسيقى العربية عبر عمل السماعي الخمسيني للإماراتي عبد العزيز المدني، الذي أعاد تقديم القالب السماعي برؤية معاصرة. اختتم الحفل بمتتالية أوركسترالية خاصة جمعت بين أشهر الأغاني الإماراتية لأسماء مثل خالد ناصر وعلي كانو، بتوزيعات سيمفونية جديدة للأوركسترا والكورال.

شارك في هذا الحفل أكثر من 70 عازفاً وأكثر من 30 مغنياً في الكورال، يمثلون نحو 30 جنسية، مما جسّد رسالة الأوركسترا في توحيد الثقافات عبر الموسيقى





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الأوركسترا الوطنية للإمارات موسيقى سيمفونية تراث إماراتي حفل ختامي تبادل ثقافي

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