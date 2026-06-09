استقرار أسعار الذهب قرب أدنى مستوى في شهرين مع ترقب بيانات التضخم الأمريكي ومراقبة تطورات الهدنة الإيرانية الإسرائيلية

article يسلط الضوء على استقرار أسعار الذهب خلال تداولات الثلاثاء قرب أدنى مستواها في شهرين عند 4332.5 دولار للأوقية، في ظل ترقب قوي لبيانات التضخم الأمريكية المقررة الأربعاء والتي ستؤثر على سياسة الفيدرالي. كما يناقش تأثير الهدنة الهشة بين إيران وإسرائيل على المعادن الثمينة، مع见解 محللين حول حالة الحذر السائدة في السوق.

شهدت أسواق المعادن الثمينة حالة من الاستقرار النسبي خلال تداولات يوم الثلاثاء، حيث حافظ الذهب على مستوياته قرب أدنى نقطة له خلال شهرين، مسجلاً 4332.50 دولار للأوقية في المعاملات الفورية.

جاء ذلك في ظل ترقب قوي من قبل المستثمرين والمتعاملين لصدور بيانات التضخم الأمريكية المهمة، والتي يُعتبر دورها محورياً في تحديد مسار السياسة النقدية لمجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي. إلى جانب ذلك، تهيمن على الأجواء حالة من الحذر الناتجة عن هدنة هشة بين إسرائيل وإيران، حيث أن uncertainties حول مدى استمراريتها تؤثر على inclination towards الملاذات الآمنة مثل الذهب. في تفاصيل السوق، انخفضت العقود الآجلة للذهب لتسليم أغسطس بنسبة 0.1% لتصل إلى 4357.10 دولار.

أما الفضة فقد تراجعت بشكل أكبر بنسبة 0.7% لتسجل 67.71 دولار للأوقية، بينما هبط البلاتين بنسبة 0.2% إلى 1751.39 دولار. في المقابل، شهد البلاديوم ارتفاعاً طفيفاً بنسبة 0.8% ليصل إلى 1213.89 دولار. هذه الحركات تعكس تصورات متفاوتة للمتداولين حيال كل معدن بناءً على استخداماته الصناعية والطلب المتوقع. وأكد تيم واترر، كبير محللي الأسواق لدى كيه.

سي. إم تريد، أن حذر المتعاملين هو السائد حالياً، حيث أنهم يقيّمون بعناية تطورات الوضع الجيوسياسي في الشرق الأوسط بعد الإعلان عن وقف إطلاق النار بين إيران وإسرائيل بوساطة الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب. لكن طهران أشارت implicitly إلى أن ceasefire قد يكون هشاً، محذرة من أنها س تستأنف العمليات العسكرية إذا استمرت إسرائيل في استهداف حزب الله في لبنان. هذه التحذيرات تضيف طبقة من عدم اليقين إلى calculate riska premium في السوق.

على الصعيد الاقتصادي، يتجه all Augenmarkt نحو بيانات مؤشر أسعار المستهلكين لشهر مايو في الولايات المتحدة، والتي من المقرر إصدارها يوم الأربعاء. وتشير التوقعات إلى أن هذه البيانات ستقدم إشارات قوية حول اتجاهات التضخم، وبالتالي عن احتمالات قيام الفيدرالي برفع أسعار الفائدة، وهو عامل سلبي عادة للذهب لأنه يزيد تكلفة Opportunity cost لحمل المعدن غير المدرّ للعائد. investorين ينتظرون هذه الأرقام بترقب كبير لتعديل استراتيجياتهم





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الذهب أسعار الذهب التضخم الأمريكي مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي أسعار الفائدة الشرق الأوسط إيران إسرائيل الهدنة المعادن الثمينة الفضة البلاتين البلاديوم بيانات اقتصادية استثمار

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