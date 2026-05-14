اردah Signs First Sustainability-Linked Financing Agreement with Abu Dhabi Bank for $100 Million

Ardah, a leading developer in the UAE, has announced the signing of its first sustainability-linked financing agreement with Abu Dhabi Bank for a loan of $100 million and a guarantee from Italian export credit agency, Export Credit Agency (ECF). The agreement aligns with Ardah's commitment to achieving sustainable local impact and reflects its role as a key developer in promoting green investment and sustainable building practices.

أعلنت أرادَ توقيع أول اتفاقية تمويل مرتبطة بالاستدامة مع بنك أبوظبي الأول بتسهيلات تمويلية بقيمة 100 مليون دولار وبضمان من وكالة ائتمان الصادرات الإيطالية. وتمت صياغة الاتفاقية بما يتماشى مع أهداف أرادَ الرامية إلى تحقيق أثر محلي مستدام، بما يعكس التزامها كمطور رئيسي بمواصلة الاستثمار الأخضر وتبنّي ممارسات البناء المستدام.

وسيتم استخدام التسهيل التمويلي المتوافق مع أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية والممتد لخمس سنوات، لتلبية الاحتياجات العامة للشركة ولدعم عمليات التطوير في مشاريع أرادَ المختلفة. وقال أحمد الخشيبي، الرئيس التنفيذي لمجموعة أرادَ: تعكس الاتفاقية الجديدة قوة أرادَ في تنويع مصادر التمويل، إلى جانب تعزيز التزامنا بمضاعفة جهودنا لتحقيق أهدافنا في مجال الاستدامة.

ورؤيتنا تحظى بدعم شركائنا في بنك أبوظبي الأول ووكالة ائتمان الصادرات الإيطالية، والاتفاقية تعزز شراكاتنا القائمة مع الشركات الإيطالية، وتُسهم في دعم نمو الاقتصاد الإيطالي وتعزيز التبادل التجاري بين دولة الإمارات وإيطاليا. وقال تشيرو أكينو، المدير الإقليمي لوكالة ائتمان الصادرات الإيطالية في الشرق الأوسط ورئيس مكتب دبي: نفخر بالتعاون مع أرادَ الشركة الرائدة التي تمتلك رؤية طموحة ومشاريع استراتيجية من شأنها فتح آفاق جديدة أمام الشركات الإيطالية في دولة الإمارات.

ومن خلال دعمنا لهذا التسهيل التمويلي المتوافق مع الشريعة والمرتبط بالاستدامة، تؤكد وكالة ائتمان الصادرات الإيطالية التزامها بمساندة الشركات الإيطالية العاملة في المنطقة، حتى في ظل بيئة عالمية معقدة ومتغيرة. وتجسد الصفقة طموحنا المستمر في تمكين النمو المستدام وإتاحة فرص أعمال جديدة للكفاءات الإيطالية، فضلاً عن دعم توسع الشركات في الأسواق الدولية وترسيخ العلاقات الاقتصادية بين إيطاليا والإمارات. وصنفت وكالة ائتمان الصادرات الإيطالية أرادَ كشريكٍ استراتيجي للشركات الإيطالية، بفضل سجلها كمطور رئيسي في التعاون مع الشركات الإيطالية خلال السنوات الأخيرة.

ويأتي التمويل المرتبط بالاستدامة والمتوافق مع أحكام الشريعة الإسلامية بعد النجاحات التي حققتها أرادَ في أسواق رأس المال العالمية منذ عام 2022، حيث جمعت الشركة أكثر من 1.5 مليار دولار من خلال إصدارات الصكوك، عقب حصولها على تصنيف ائتماني مرتفع من وكالتي «موديز» و«فيتش» في عام 2022





AlBayanNews / 🏆 14. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ardah Abu Dhabi Bank Sustainability-Linked Financing Italian Export Credit Agency Green Investment Sustainable Building Practices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emaarco Foods Records Robust Q1 Results With 96.9 Million Dirhams in EBITDA and 3.3% Growth in RevenuesEmaarco Foods, a diversified food conglomerate, has reported solid performance in the first quarter of 2026, indicating efficiency and resilience in its diverse portfolio of businesses, despite challenging circumstances. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) increased by 12.5% and revenues grew by 3.3% YoY to reach 1.3 billion dirhams.

Read more »

Syrian Student Winner of 'Arabic Reading Challenge' Competes on National, International StagesA Syrian student from Damascus has won the 10th edition of the Arabic Reading Challenge, which saw over 1.3 million entrants nationwide and 40 million entrants worldwide.

Read more »

تنطلق فعاليات صيف أبوظبي الرياضي 2026Abu Dhabi's Sports Summer 2026, in its 5th edition in Abu Dhabi and 4th edition in Al Khobar, will take place from 6 June to 19 August, aiming to encourage the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle and engage in physical activities in a cool indoor environment during the summer months. The official website of the event states that the competitions will be held at ADNIq Abu Dhabi Arena in the courts, as well as ADNIq Al Khobar, providing larger spaces and diverse sports experiences for all age groups, from families and children to young adults, amateurs, and professionals, as well as seniors and people with disabilities. The 2026 edition is expected to feature numerous new additions, including a 47,360 m² indoor space in Abu Dhabi, over 55 fields for various sports, a 1.6 km indoor running track, a dedicated area for martial arts, and expanding the ADSS series of seminars, as well as launching a specialized exhibition within the accompanying events. The goal of Abu Dhabi Sports Summer is to enhance the quality of life, strengthen the culture of physical activity, and promote sports events throughout the summer season.

Read more »

Francophone French Committee Outraged by Louvre Security Ire at $102 Million Robbery; Highlights Known Vulnerabilities & Upcoming Security MeasuresA French parliamentary committee concerned with museum security is scandalized by the blatant disregard for security measures at the iconic Louvre Museum, following a recent high-value jewel heist worth $102 million. The committee held numerous hearings and discussions, leading to the disclosure of notable weaknesses and impending security gaps, particularly in the context of the museum's extensive annual visitor count.

Read more »

Manchester City invests 10 million pounds to build a state-of-the-art women's training groundMANCHESTER CITY has invested £10 million to create a new state-of-the-art training ground for their women's team, signalling their ambition to build a truly formidable outfit.

Read more »

European Agency: No signs of Hanta variant; genetic sequence matches one transmission, with potential for additional casesThe European Agency for Health and Consumer Protection (EFSA) confirmed on Wednesday that there is no evidence to suggest that the Hanta variant has mutated after the virus outbreak on a cruise ship and caused cases. According to Andreas Hooper, from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in Stockholm, the genetic sequence of the virus is consistent with the known strain and is only found in certain regions of the world. Hooper also mentioned that the available genetic information is almost identical, which suggests that a single event is likely to have occurred for the transmission of the disease from an infected animal to humans.

Read more »