ارتفاع قوي للأسهم الآسيوية مع آمال تهدئة في الشرق الأوسط

قفزت مؤشرات الأسهم في آسيا والمحيط الهادئ بقوة following إعلان ترامب إلغاء ضربات على إيران وتوقعات اتفاق يعيد فتح مضيق هرمز.

شهدت الأسهم في منطقة آسيا والمحيط الهادئ ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً يوم الجمعة مدفوعة بتجدد آمال المستثمرين في تهدئة الأوضاع بالشرق الأوسط. جاء هذا التحول بعد إعلان الرئيس الأمريكي السابق دونالد ترامب عن إلغاء خطط لضربات عسكرية ضد إيران ، بالإضافة إلى توقعات بإمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق سلام قد يمهد الطريق لإعادة فتح مضيق هرمز ، الممر المائي الحيوي لصادرات النفط.

وقد ردت إيران في وقت لاحق مشيرة إلى أنها لم تتوصل بعد إلى قرار نهائي بشأن هذه الاتفاقية، مما خلق حالة من تفاؤل وحذر متزامنين في الأسواق. مؤشرات الأسهم آسيا والمحيط الهادئ سجلت مكاسب واسعة النطاق. فقد قفز مؤشر كوسبي الكوري بنسبة 7.41% ليصل إلى 8335.19 نقطة، بينما ارتفع مؤشر نيكاي الياباني بنسبة 3.1% مسجلاً 66221.67 نقطة، بعد أن وصل في وقت سابق من الجلسة إلى 66822.56 نقطة.

كما شهد مؤشر توبكس الأوسع نطاقاً في طوكيو زيادة بنسبة 2.2% ليستقر عند 3914.74 نقطة. في هونغ كونغ، حقق مؤشر هانغ سينغ مكاسب بنسبة 1% ليغلق عند 24501.50 نقطة. قادت أسهم شركات التكنولوجيا المكاسب في السوق اليابانية، حيث قفزت أسهم أدفانسيت وطوكيو إلكترون، المرتبطتين بصناعة الرقائق الإلكترونية، بنسبة 8.8% و10.49% على التوالي. كما ارتفع سهم كيوكسيا، المصنعة لرقاقات الذاكرة، بنسبة 5.94%.

واستفاد سهم مجموعة سوفت بنك، المستثمرة الرئيسية في قطاع التكنولوجيا، حيث كسب نسبة 3.34%. وبشكل عام، ارتفعت جميع المؤشرات الفرعية للقطاعات البالغ عددها 33 في بورصة طوكيو باستثناء أربعة فقط، حيث كان قطاع التعدين الأسوأ أداءً حيث انخفض بنسبة 1.02%





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الأسهم الآسيوية ترامب إيران مضيق هرمز ال Рынberg

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