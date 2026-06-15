احتجاجات عنيفة بالقرب من قمة مجموعة السبع في جنيف: اشتباكات مع الشرطة وإضرام النار في سيارة تسلا

اندلعت اشتباكات عنيفة بين محتجين والشرطة في جنيف قبيل انعقاد قمة مجموعة السبع في فرنسا. المحتجون أضرموا النار في سيارة تسلا وتعدوا على مبنى تابع للأمم المتحدة تعبيراً عن رفضهم للرأسمالية والعولمة وعدم المساواة التي يمثلونها القمة.

شهدت مدينة جنيف السويسرية يوم الأحد احتجاجات عنيفة ضد قمة مجموعة السبع المزمع عقدها في فرنسا. Вид that the protesters burned a Tesla car and vandalized a UN building, leading the police to use tear gas.

The protests started with around 20,000 people in a initially peaceful march. Demonstrators targeted symbols of capitalism and globalization, including a parked Tesla vehicle and a UN office. Witnesses reported that protesters threw bricks at police officers while children were seen crying amid the tear gas.

The unrest reflects broader criticisms of the G7 as a symbol of concentrated political and economic power, with particular anger directed at Elon Musk, Tesla's owner, who recently became a trillionaire and has served as an advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump. One protester, Pippa Souchard, stated that the summit is a gathering of the wealthy that shows how the rich get richer while the poor are forgotten.

The G7 summit, taking place from June 15-17 in Évian-les-Bains on the shores of Lake Geneva, will bring together leaders from France, the UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.S., and the European Union. The agenda is expected to focus on the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, while leaders seek to avoid clashes with Trump, who aims to finalize a framework peace agreement with Iran.

In Geneva, shops were closed and hundreds of security forces were deployed ahead of the protests due to fears of violence. Activist Bérénice B. described the security measures as an attempt to intimidate protesters and discourage people from demonstrating, adding that the values represented by the G7 are anti-women and perpetuate inequality. In parallel, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the summit will discuss the consequences of the U.S.-Iran agreement, including the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a video posted on Instagram upon his arrival in Geneva, Macron said the talks will aim to examine the long-term effects of the agreement on Lebanon, the reopening of the strategic strait, and to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. He also mentioned plans to diversify energy routes outside the region to reduce dependence and mitigate the impact of Middle East crises on economies.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the outbreak of war in the Middle East in late February has caused sharp increases in fuel prices, as about one-fifth of the world's oil production passes through this critical waterway. France and the UK, along with other nations, have proposed deploying a multinational naval mission to clear mines and secure the strategic waterway, to be implemented after a U.S.-Iran agreement is reached.

The protests in Geneva are part of a long history of demonstrations at G7 summits, where activists seize the opportunity to denounce capitalism, globalization, climate change, and inequality. The demonstrators view the G7 as an emblem of political and economic power concentrated in the hands of a few nations, and they express frustration over growing wealth disparity, especially in light of Musk's trillion-dollar fortune.

The security presence was heavy, with shops closed and police forces patrolling the streets amidst concerns about potential violence. Activists criticized the heavy-handed measures as an effort to suppress dissent, arguing that the summit's values are fundamentally opposed to equality and women's rights





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قمة مجموعة السبع احتجاجات جنيف اشتباكات مع الشرطة إحراق سيارة تسلا تخريب مبنى أممي عدم المساواة والعولمة إيمانويل ماكرون مضيق هرمز الاتفاق الأمريكي الإيراني

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