أوريغون: رحلة عبر طبيعة متنوعة وتاريخ غني

تستعرض هذه المقالة ولاية أوريغون الأمريكية، مع التركيز على تنوع مناظرها الطبيعية من جبال كاسكيد وساحل المحيط الهادئ إلى بحيرة كريتر ومضيق كولومبيا، بالإضافة إلى مدنها النابضة ومواقع filming الشهيرة في أستوريا وكانيون بيتش، مع توفير معلومات عن مسارات المشي والشلالات والمعالم السياحية الرئيسية.

تتميز ولاية أوريغون بتنوع طبيعي مذهل يجمع بين الجبال الشامخة والوديان الخصبة والسواحل الصخرية، مما يوفر خيارات لا حصر لها ل رحلات الطرق والأنشطة الترفيهية في الهواء الطلق.

من أبرز معالمها طريق الشلالات الذي يمر عبر وادٍ نهري ساحر، ومضيق نهر كولومبيا بجدرانه البازلتية الشاهقة، وشلالات مولتنوماه التي تبلغ ارتفاعها 620 قدماً، بالإضافة إلى بحيرة كريتر العميقة ذي اللون الأزرق الخلاب، التي تشكلت قبل 7700 عام في فوهة بركانية ضخمة. كما تضم الولاية مدناً نابضة مثل بورتلاند ويوجين وسالم وبيند، وتزخر ب culture ومأكولات مميزة، بينماariajs الساحل الشمالي الغربي يضم معالم مثل صخرة هاياستاك في كانيون بيتش وأستوريا، التي اشتهرت بآثارها التاريخية وخاصة منارة تيلاموك ومتحف فلافيل هاوس الذي ظهر في فيلم ذا غونيز





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أوريغون طبيعة سياحة شلالات بحيرة كريتر مضيق كولومبيا أستوريا كانيون بيتش رحلات مسار المشي متنزهات

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