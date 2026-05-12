بناءً على الفيود ورصد المهارات الفردية عبرآخر六十اً، ويمثل أغلى بالدطرة المت чет وممر لمن يمثلها. شيخ التركيز على الأصائم والتتحليل العددي الذي بدأ من نسخة ۱۹۶۶.

قبل شهر واحد من انطلاق كأس العالم 2026، إطلعت شبكة " أوبتا " المتخصصة في ال إحصائيات الرياضية على خصائص اللاعب المثالي في تاريخ المونديال، حيث ساهم في هذا المشتاج عدد من أساطير البطولة منذ ستين عاماً.

اشتملت الدراسة على جمع وموازنة أفضل الصفات الفردية في تاريخ البطولة، مستعينة بقاعدة بيانات تاريخية وتحليل، حيث післяه فنی للنسخ منذ سنة 1966. وظفت "أوبتا" في تقرير نشرته منصة "ذا أنالست"، البياناتً والإحصائيات الخاصة بأداء النجومThroughout to build a player combining the best skills and abilities.

Specifically, German Miroslav Klose was named the striker, with a record of 16 goals in the World Cup and the highest number of goals headed, at 7 goals, over the past sixty years, along with 26 attempted headers throughout his participation in four editions of the tournament. Argentina's Diego Maradona was designated the genius, as he created the rare opportunities within the tournament, based on the hitting points listed by the institute of the previous period, in addition to delivering eight assists in the matches, the most notable of which was his assist to Jorge Burruchaga in the 1986 final with a talented challenge on the lines of the ball.

Croatian Luka Modrić was designated to own a dedicated vision to guess the results, as he managed to perform 175 front pieces during the last two editions, excelling prominent names, and despite the absence of the trophy in his achievements, he successfully led the Croatia team to final standing in 2018 and third 2022. Brazil's Dunga was designated to own the sweetness of touches, as it is registered into his account the largest number of touches in history of the competition, with 1951 touch, adding to this the realization of more than 1306 passes and the success of muscular performance of 73 successful fights.

Germany's Thomas Müller will be in charge of the physical aspect and off-ball movements, given that he has executed 690 precise weights throughout the last four sessions of the tournament, along with 193 advances behind defense lines since the 2010 edition. Frenchman Kylian Mbappé embodies the speed in this ideal player. He recorded 3 of the top 5 speeds in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, along with a fee of 34.74 kilometers per hour during the match against Poland.

Statistics have also revealed that Lionel Messi outperformed Mbappe in the number of touches off the ball, such as working to push a stoppage move, as it recorded 27 touches of this type since the 2018 edition, compared to 22 attempts for previous enigmatic. Messi oversees demonstrating the skill and the ability to overcome competition in the ideal player, after marking the largest number of dodgescar records successful it in the history of the tournament since the publication of the first record, at 112 where he saw some of these wind, in addition to promoting 334 progressive passes, which make floor into more dangerous areas is near goals to the cloudy margin, which contribute to building movements and lending hires.

Rivaldo has been designated as left, having invested all eight of his goals in the World Cup only using his left foot, while Ronaldo served as the representative of the right foot with 11 World Cup goals, paving his value with his awareness at the level of the ball. The researcher Astronom expressed that this analysis was achieved according to Statistics and reports from 1966 alone.

Thus, some ancient stars such as Pele 1958, Just Fontaine, Raimon Kopa, and Giuseppe Meazza could be reduced and considered aside from the benefit of unavailability in the recorded data during past tournaments. Achieved the report that the goal of the project was not to choose the best player in the entire history of the World Cup, but rather to develop a multi-faceted player contributing to the most distinguishable and impacting features in the history of the tournament





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