أمازون وأنثروبيك في قلب الجدل حول أمن الذكاء الاصطناعي

كشف مصادر عن مخاوف أمنيةexpressed من قبل قادة تكنولوجيا بمن فيهم رئيس أمازون. هذه المخاوف أدت إلى إيقاف أنثروبيك لنماذجها المتقدمة بناءً على أوامر من إدارة ترامب.

استناداً إلى مصادر مطلعة، فإن آندي جاسي، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة أمازون، انضم إلى قادة آخرين في قطاع ال تكنولوجيا الذين عبروا عن مخاوفهم لكبار مسؤولي إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترامب خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية.

تركزت هذه المخاوف على المخاطر الأمنية المحتملة في أكثر نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي تطوراً لدى شركة أنثروبيك. هذه الخطوة تسلط الضوء على الإجراء الاستثنائي الذي اتخذته أنثروبيك يوم الجمعة، حيث أوقفت أحدث نماذجها على مستوى العالم استجابة لأوامر صادرة عن إدارة ترامب تتعلق بالأمن القومي. كانت شركة أنثروبيك، ومقرها سان فرانسيسكو، قد حذرت سابقاً من القدرات الاستثنائية لنموذجها "ميثوس" في مجال الاختراق، وقررت عدم طرحه على نطاق واسع.

ومع ذلك، أطلقت الشركة قبل أيام نسخة للجمهور العام تحت اسم "فابل"، مؤكدةً أنها مزودة بإجراءات حماية إلكترونية متقدمة. وفقاً لمنشور على مدونة الشركة، أبلغت الحكومة الأمريكية أنثروبيك بأنها تعتقد بوجود طريقة لتجاوز أحد إجراءات الحماية التي تهدف إلى منع استخدام النموذج في البحث عن ثغرات تهدد الأمن السيبراني. في ضوء ذلك، أمرت إدارة ترامب أنثروبيك بمنع أي مواطنين أجانب، سواء كانوا داخل الولايات المتحدة أو خارجها، من الوصول إلى أحدث نموذجين للشركة، وهما فابل 5 وميثوس 5.

استجابت الشركة على الفور بالإعلان عن تعطيل الوصول إلى هذين النموذجين على مستوى العالم. هذه الأحداث تبرز التوتر المتزايد بين الابتكار في مجال الذكاء الاصطناعي والمخاوف الأمنية الوطنية، وتسلط الضوء على الدور المتزايد للحكومات في تنظيم التكنولوجيا المتقدمة





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أمازون، أنثروبيك، ذكاء اصطناعي، أمن قومي، إدارة تر

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