ألفارو أربيلوا يعتبر البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو الأفضل لريال مدريد بعد انتقاله من تشيلsea

قال المدرب الإسباني ألفارو أربيلوا إن البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو هو الأفضل لريال مدريد الموسم المقبل إذا عاد إلى النادي بعد انتقاله من تشلsea لكرة القدم.

علقت المدرب الإسباني ألفارو أربيلوا على تقارير تشير إلى أن البرتغالي جوزيه مورينيو سيكون المدير الفني القادم للفريق الإسباني وسيقاده لإصلاح الأوضاع، بالقول إنه الأفضل.

وأضاف أربيلو في مؤتمر صحافي مقدّم لمباراة الفريق ضد إشبيلية في الدوري الإسباني غداً الأحد: سيتخذ النادي قراره بشأن المدرب للموسم المقبل عندما يرى ذلك مناسباً. أما بالنسبة لي، كلاعب ومشجع لريال مدريد، فمورينيو هو الأفضل. وقال في تصريحات نقلها موقع ذا تاتش لاين: كنت أعتقد ذلك قبل شهر، وما زلت. أنه واحد منا، وسيظل كذلك دائماً.

إذا عاد إلى هنا الموسم المقبل، فسأكون سعيداً جدًا بعودته إلى بيته





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