أبوظبي تسرّع شراكاتها الاستراتيجية مع الصين في الطاقة النظيفة والذكاء الاصطناعي

تسعى أبوظبي إلى تعزيز التعاون مع الشركات الصينية الرائدة في قطاعات الطاقة المتجددة والمركبات الكهربائية والذكاء الاصطناعي، بLINEs وقف التنمية المستدامة وخلق فرص جديدة للشراكات الفعالة في ضوء الطلب المتزايد على الطاقة النظيفة.

أبوظبي تسرّع شراكاتها مع الصين في مجالات الطاقة النظيفة و الذكاء الاصطناعي وتوسع مشروعات الطاقة الشمسية . أكد عبدالله حميد الجروان رئيس دائرة الطاقة في أبوظبي أن الإمارة تعمل على تسريع خططها للاستفادة من التقنيات الصين ية المتقدمة في الطاقة المتجددة و المركبات الكهربائية والروبوتات و الذكاء الاصطناعي ضمن استراتيجيتها للتحول نحو اقتصاد مستدام.

وفي مقابلة مع صحيفة ساوث تشاينا مورنينغ بوست أشار الجروان إلى أن دائرة الطاقة أجرت مباحثات مع 22 شركة صينية خلال زيارة حديثة إلى شنغهاي، منها شركة كاتل أكبر منتج لبطاريات المركبات الكهربائية وأنظمة تخزين الطاقة، مؤكداً سعي أبوظبي لتوسيع التعاون مع كبار اللاعبين الصناعيين الصينيين لدعم تطوير البنية التحتية. وأضاف أن الشركات الصينية مستعدة لتطوير حلول مناسبة لأبوظبي، وأن الحكومة ستوفر دعماً لوجستياً وتنظيمياً عالي الكفاءة لتسريع تنفيذ المشاريع خاصة مع ارتفاع الطلب على الطاقة المتجددة الناتج عن التوسع في تطبيقات الذكاء الاصطناعي ومراكز البيانات.

وأعطى مثالاً على تكامل القدرات الإماراتية والصينية في إنشاء محطة شحن فائق السرعة للمركبات الكهربائية في أبوظبي خلال ستة أسابيع فقط. كما زار الجروان شنغهاي للمشاركة في معرض شنغهاي الدولي للمياه. وتشهد المنطقة حضوراً متنامياً للشركات الصينية في قطاعات الطاقة النظيفة، حيث بلغت قيمة مشاريع الطاقة الخضراء التي نفذتها الصين في الشرق الأوسط نحو 9.5 مليار دولار بين 2018 و2023.

وأكد أن خطة أبوظبي لإضافة 3 غيغاواط من الطاقة الشمسية سنوياً أسهمت في تعزيز الطلب على التقنيات الصينية، موضحاً أن إنتاج غيغاواط واحد من الكهرباء يزود نحو 750 ألف منزل. وأشار إلى أن النمو المتسارع في الذكاء الاصطناعي ومراكز البيانات يزيد الطلب على الكهرباء وأنظمة التخزين، مما يفتح آفاقاً جديدة للتعاون.

وقال إن التحول الصناعي الصيني لخفض الانبعاثات يعكس فرصاً وتحديات مشابهة لتلك التي تعالجها أبوظبي، مضيفاً أن الإمارات أصبحت الوجهة الأولى في الشرق الأوسط للشركات الصينية الجديدة في الطاقة والمركبات الكهربائية والبطاريات والذكاء الاصطناعي والروبوتات





alkhaleej / 🏆 3. in AE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

أبوظبي الصين الطاقة الشمسية الذكاء الاصطناعي المركبات الكهربائية دوائر الطاقة مشاريع الطاقة النظيفة بطاريات الطاقة الشبكات الذكية التحول الصناعي رواتب الطاقة المتجددة إمارة أبوظبي شركات صينية تخزين الطاقة التعاون الدولي

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

China's Transformation from a Rising Power to a Major Global PlayerChina's transformation from a rising power to a major global player has been marked by its strategic shifts in trade, technology, and diplomacy. In 2017, China was still relying on the 'win-win' model with the US, but today, it has become more assertive and has even launched attacks in some areas. China has been working hard to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on the US market, expanding its trade with Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. It has also been promoting the Belt and Road Initiative as an alternative trade route and increasing trade in local currencies to avoid the US dollar. China has adopted the 'Made in China 2025' strategy and encouraged its companies to dominate emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and batteries. In terms of advanced semiconductors, China has made significant strides, with companies like Huawei and BYD leading the way. China has also become a major player in solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries, and is now the world's largest producer of solar panels and wind turbines. In terms of automation and smart manufacturing, China has invested heavily in robotics and fully automated production lines, making exports less dependent on cheap labor and more on efficiency and speed. China's growing confidence and assertiveness have been evident in its diplomatic efforts, with a more assertive stance in international issues such as Ukraine and the Middle East. China's transformation from a cautious rising power to a confident and assertive major global player has been marked by its strategic shifts in trade, technology, and diplomacy, and it is now ready to face the challenges and take the lead in shaping the future of the global system.

Read more »

Dubai's Empower Enhances Cooling Infrastructure to Boost Energy Efficiency and Reduce EmissionsEmpower, a subsidiary of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, has expanded its cooling infrastructure in Dubai, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and reduce pressure and emissions. The company has completed the construction of 90 cooling stations and a total of 430 kilometers of cooling lines, making it a leader in the industry.

Read more »

Chaos and Crowds Surround Swatch Stores in Europe and New York for Limited Edition Launch with Aodamar BigiThe new Swatch Royal Bob watch, designed in collaboration with luxury watchmaker Aodamar Bigi, sparked chaos and long lines at stores across Europe and New York. Police intervention, store closures, and price gouging were reported.

Read more »

ديوا دشّنت 8 محطات 132كف ومحطتي 400كف في 2025 ومشاريع نقل قيد الإنشاء 8.5 مليار درهم تُنجز 2028 مع توسعة الكابلات والخطوطThe Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) launched eight 132 kV main stations, two 400 kV main stations, and several ongoing power transmission projects worth AED 8.5 billion by 2028. The projects include the extension of 132 kV underground cables and overhead lines for a total length of 250 km, valued at AED 1.35 billion, and the construction of five 132 kV main stations for new residential areas, with a total cost of approximately AED 560 million.

Read more »

Trump Links Sanctions Relief to Breakthrough in Iran Talks, Netanyahu Puts Red Lines on the ClockThe political atmosphere is tense as the world looks towards the moving Kashmir border between the United States and Iran, where negotiations are underway to reach an agreement or understanding to end the war. Sources close to the negotiations revealed that the parties have reached crucial stages in shaping an agreement aimed at ending the war and dismantling the military crisis in the region. The most significant shift came with the repeated statements of US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said that the agreement has been 'negotiated on the bulk of it' and that the final details are being discussed. Trump expressed optimism, stating that 'the negotiations are being conducted in a systematic and positive manner, and I have been informed that neither side should rush into an agreement, as time is on our side.' At the same time, he emphasized that the full naval blockade on Iran will continue until a deal is reached and approved and signed. The tense atmosphere, which holds the breath regionally and internationally, is also reflected in the unusual statements of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who confirmed in New Delhi that the world may be on the brink of 'a big news' in the next few hours, indicating that the legal and political texts of the expected agreement have entered the final stage, despite the recognition of the existing ambiguities that still surround the nuclear file of Iran. Rubio said that the agreement would be a 'beginning of a process that will ultimately lead us to what the President (Trump) wants, which is a world that does not fear or worry about nuclear weapons from Iran.'

Read more »

Regional Tensions Escalate, Attack on UAE Nuclear Power Plant Raises AlarmThe escalation of regional tensions and the attempted attack on the peaceful nuclear power plant in the UAE, located in Abu Dhabi's Western Desert and bordering Saudi Arabia, sends a clear message of crossing red lines. A fire broke out in a generator outside the plant's containment area without causing any injuries or affecting safety levels. The incident triggered emergency response protocols to contain the fire. The plant, built at a cost of $20 billion by the UAE in collaboration with South Korea, is considered one of the most significant nuclear power projects in the region, supporting the UAE's energy strategy and aiming to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 through the production of clean, emission-free electricity. The incident sparked international concern and condemnation, with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expressing its chief's deep concern and emphasizing the need to prevent nuclear power plants from becoming battlefields or being exposed to accidental damage. The incident also raises the risk of severe radiation exposure, including immediate lethal doses of gamma radiation, and long-term environmental and health consequences.

Read more »